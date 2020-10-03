RCC partners with Upswing to provide increased academic support services

October 3, 2020 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

AUSTIN, Texas — Upswing, an online student engagement organization, is partnering with Robeson Community College to connect the college’s students with integrated student support resources such as live, online tutoring, a virtual assistant that quickly provides answers to students’ questions, and 24/7 engagement services to increase students’ success rates.

“Our goal is to consistently and efficiently communicate with all of our students and drive the use of our learning center, which combines writing and tutoring services ,” says Vonda Graham, director of Academic Success at Robeson Community College.

Many RCC students are busy working jobs and taking care of their families, so it’s essential to provide them with academic help when and where they need it, including scheduling in-person tutoring sessions, so students feel engaged and connected to campus, Graham said. Upswing’s solution for RCC includes user-friendly, online tutoring, and a virtual learning classroom environment easily accessible to students with the look and feel of social media platforms. Through Upswing’s integrated services platform, students can connect with RCC tutors and Upswing tutors to receive academic support, tutor session feedback, and analyses.

Upswing’s integrated student services platform focuses on increasing student achievement for diverse populations, especially in rural communities, by scaling student services, supporting 24/7 online tutoring, and optimizing student engagement with Ana, an SMS-based, people-backed virtual assistant. Ana mimics a personal advisor’s experience through automated nudging sequences, two-way conversational interactions, and sentimental analyses, and acts as a mass communication tool to reach students on their phones.

“We need to reach students where they are, online, and want our students to have access to leading-edge tools available at their fingertips at all times,” Graham said. “Upswing provides our college with robust academic resources that make the RCC learning experience richer for our students.”

Upswing is an Austin-based online student engagement organization focused on removing the barriers to degree equity. Learn more about Upswing at https://upswing.io/