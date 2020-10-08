Let God guide your season

You ever hear people say “When things get back to normal” or maybe they throw out the phrase of something being the “New Normal?” As long as we are considering “normal” as being how things were previously, we will be constantly facing the present as well as the future looking in the wrong direction. We aren’t meant to return to what’s been before. We can’t heal, grow, or move forward if we are holding too tightly to where we’ve been. Life is seasonal.

“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted; a time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;a time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace.” – Ecclesiastes 3:1-8

The seasons we face will constantly be changing. Some may last longer than others. Some may be peaceful and full of rest, while others might be filled with daily frustrations, pain, and discouragement. We often don’t get to choose the seasons we face, but we do have the choice in how we respond to them. It’s important for us to be aware of the season we are in, as well as the challenges and needs that accompany the season we are entering into. We do ourselves and others a disservice when we let ourselves be distracted by the seasons that came before. It’s understandable though, we want to return to where we were comfortable and felt safe. This is the challenge for us though, that we must be confident in the work God is doing in us. That we will know nothing in the seasons we face will get in between us and God.

God is bigger than any season you face.

“For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” – Romans 8:38-39.

The new, the unknown, and the uncertain can be terrifying. The desire to return to our past or comfort zones seems natural, but be bold in your confidence of who God is, and what He can do in any season you face. He has seen what comes next, and He’s not intimidated.

How would you describe the season your life is in right now?

What’s the biggest source of fear or frustration?

How has God given you confidence in the past?

What is your prayer for how God would move in your life in this season?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]