Church of the week

October 22, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Prospect United Methodist Church

Pastor: Rev. Sam Wynn

Address: 3929 Missouri Road, Maxton

Telephone: 910-521-2111

Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, Sunday, 10:40 a.m.; Family Night, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Denomination: United Methodist

Established: 1865

Congregation: 1,008

Favorite Scripture: Mark 1:15

“And saying, The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.”