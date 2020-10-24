UNC System schedules virtual open house events

RALEIGH — The University of North Carolina System will host its first-ever virtual open house, giving North Carolinians in all 100 counties an opportunity to explore the state’s options for public higher education.
A series of eight virtual sessions will highlight the unique learning opportunities. For the first time, a Virtual Open House will open the doors to all 16 System universities, allowing every aspiring student to travel the state virtually, exploring options from Wilmington to Cullowhee.
The sessions, hosted in conjunction with North Carolina Countdown to College, will run Monday through Friday.
The scheduled sessions are:
— Monday 6-8 p.m., Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina A&T State University, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts;
— Tuesday, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina Asheville, and University of North Carolina Wilmington from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and East Carolina University, University of North Carolina Greensboro, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Winston-Salem State University from 6 to 8 p.m.;
— Wednesday, Appalachian State University, North Carolina Central University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and Western Carolina University from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fayetteville State University, North Carolina State University, UNC Asheville, and UNC Wilmington from 6 to 8 p.m.;
— Thursday, Elizabeth City State University, North Carolina A&T State University, UNC Chapel Hill, and UNC School of the Arts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Appalachian State University, North Carolina Central University, UNC Charlotte, and Western Carolina University from 6 to 8 p.m.;
— Friday, East Carolina University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke, and Winston-Salem State University from 11 to 1 p.m.
Each UNC System university will offer a 30-minute presentation that features faculty, staff and current students. In addition to providing a broad campus overview, each presentation will highlight five unique and often-overlooked institutional features and attributes. Admissions counselors will be on hand in a separate chat room to answer specific questions students and their families might have.
The sessions are open to students, families and high school counselors who want to learn more about the 16 UNC System universities.
“This event will likely be a game changer for many aspiring students,” said Bethany Meighen, UNC System vice president for Student Affairs. “The programming will enhance college access by making the open house experience safe and affordable for everyone, no matter where they live. More than that, the back-to-back presentations will highlight the diversity of programs and opportunities offered across the System. We hope this sparks imaginations and provokes high school seniors to rethink what the future may hold for them.”
To attend one or more of these sessions, please register at: https://www.northcarolina.edu/unc-system-virtual-open-house/
Guidance counselors, teachers, and prospective students interested in attending can direct questions to Meighen at [email protected]