God’s people need to give what He asks be given to Him

Have you started buying Christmas gifts yet? I’ve already started accumulating a smile pile of gifts for my kids under my bed. Seeing things I think will make them smile, swiping them up, and storing them away. That works fine for smaller gifts and stocking stuffers, but usually we try to give our kids one main gift they want from a Christmas list. We tell them to pick some practical things, clothes, etc, but to put down what they would want for a major gift.

Now the fact of the matter is that our kids are grateful no matter what they get, and regardless of what they unwrap in a few weeks, they will know they are loved, but it means a little more to them to know that we actually acknowledge what they want, and give it to them. It’s a simple concept, people tell us what they would like, and we give it.

But on the same token, we feel slighted when we are given the wrong thing. Not so much at Christmas, but if you go to a restaurant today and order food, yet are brought a completely different meal, you are less likely to just smile and feel appreciated. Usually what happens is we address the issue. We point out, hopefully lovingly, that we ordered “this,” and received something entirely different. We address it with the desire that the situation will be remedied, and we will soon receive what we have asked for initially.

This is all similar to something we see in the book of Amos. In chapter five God is telling His people that what they are giving Him isn’t what He’s asked for. That what they are giving Him isn’t what He desires, and He’s not just telling them so they know for the next time, He’s telling them so that they will fix the situation immediately.

“I hate, I despise your religious festivals; your assemblies are a stench to me. Even though you bring me burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not accept them.

Though you bring choice fellowship offerings, I will have no regard for them. Away with the noise of your songs! I will not listen to the music of your harps. But let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream!” Amos 5:21-25

God’s people were bringing offerings, services, gatherings, songs, and more before Him. None of those things are bad, or wrong. In fact those things are great in the right time and context, but that’s not what God wanted from His people at that time. That’s not what He had been asking for. What He asked them for is justice. Bringing what’s right to broken situations. He asked for righteousness, that His people would live out the righteousness He demonstrated and commanded that His people demonstrated. He told them to return what they had given Him, and instead give Him what He actually asked for. If my child does that on Christmas, it won’t go well, because that’s a blessing. But if I do that in a restaurant or store, I expect to receive what I pay for, because that is my right.

God isn’t being selfish by rejecting what His people give. We are His, and He has the right to tell us what He wants from us. There are many times though we get comfortable and would much rather give God what is easy and comfortable for us to give, rather than what He actually requires.

What do you think God actually desires for your life right now?

Where are you living out justice and righteousness?

Are there any actions you are bringing before Him that might be considered noise, rather than obedience?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]ertical.org