Church of the week

November 5, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Faith Community Baptist Church

— Address: 296 Benjamin Road, Maxton

— Pastor: Rev. Bernard Locklear

— Phone: 910-844-3254

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday Night Bible Study, 7 p.m.

— Year established: 1997

— Congregation: 25

— Favorite Scripture: John 3:16

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”