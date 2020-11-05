Church of the week

PEMBROKE — Parents will have one less thing to worry about as their children return to Pembroke Elementary School classrooms in January thanks to an added safety measure paid for using grant money awarded to the Pembroke Police Department.

The department will soon begin placing RhinoWare Door Barricade Systems on 50 doors at Pembroke Elementary and 70 at Pembroke Middle School, police Chief Edward Locklear said.

A company representative will visit the schools Friday to schedule a setup date. It could take one week to secure both schools.

The project is estimated to be completed before pre-kindergarten through third-grade students return to the classroom in January, Locklear said.

“We want to get the elementary done as soon as possible,” the police chief said.

The security systems could be installed at both schools at the same time, but an official timeline will be set by the company representative, he said.

The systems cost $30,000 and will be paid for using a $34,700 Governor’s Crime Commission grant awarded to the department, Locklear said. The remaining money will be used to buy ballistic shields and battering rams for the department.

The Public Schools of Robeson County extended thanks to the police chief for his efforts to keep students and staff safe.

“This grant will allow us to take additional safety measures to protect our students and teachers at Pembroke Elementary School and Pembroke Middle School,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman. “Robeson County cares deeply about our students in the school system and Chief Locklear’s work to secure this grant exemplifies just that.”

The door barricade stand, placed near the bottom of a door, can be pulled and locked into a frame in the floor to secure doors instantly.

It is so simple, a kindergarten student can lock the system into place, Locklear said.

The system also has a key that allows a designated person or emergency personnel to unlock the door.

In an emergency situation, one of the first things to go is a person’s “fine motor skills” which adds time to a lockdown, Locklear said. But with the system, lockdowns can be executed faster.

And though the system is pricier than some others, the RhinoWare system has been the most effective he’s found, the police chief said.

According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, 2019 saw more mass killings than in any other year since the 1970s.

In 2019, there were 41 mass killings, meaning instances where four or more people were killed other than the shooter, according to The Associated Press.

“Most of the mass killings barely became national news, failing to resonate among the general public because they didn’t spill into public places like massacres in El Paso and Odessa, Texas; Dayton, Ohio; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Jersey City, New Jersey,” The AP reported.

Most involved family disputes, drug or gang violence, or people with anger toward co-workers or relatives, The AP reported.

“I feel like that not just active shooter (situations), any type of lockdown the school needs to do this will be a major benefit,” Locklear said.

About 15 people, including principals, Pembroke Fire Department personnel, the county fire marshal, the mayor of Pembroke and others, attended a Wednesday afternoon demonstration given by the Campus Safety Products company at Pembroke Elementary School.

“The demonstration was excellent,” Pembroke Elementary Principal Joanna Hunt said.

She was able to practice using the administrator’s key to unlock the device set up for the demonstration, Hunt said. Using the key increased her confidence in the security system.

“We are very excited to get these installed,” Hunt said.

About 90% of Pembroke Middle School classrooms have exterior doors, Principal Anthony Barton said.

The system is “one more added layer of protection” he plans to put in place to keep his 751 students safe, Barton said.

The addition takes more stress away from him, as he strives to keep school staff and students safe, the principal said.

“We’re really excited about it,” Barton said.

Both schools are planning fundraisers to help pay for placing the devices on more doors on their campuses.

“This is a good starting point for us, but we do want to fundraise and try to get every door that we can covered,” Hunt said.

Both principals thanked Chief Locklear for looking out for their schools.

“It’s a very reassuring thought to know that our chief is just supporting us the way he is,” Barton said.

“We’re very appreciative of this,” Hunt added.

She also shared a message for the parents of her 760 students.

“We are trying to make the school as safe for everyone as we possibly can,” Hunt said.