The health-care industry isn’t the only sector being struck by COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, there has been a 300% increase in reported cybercrimes since the start of COVID-19. As a result the demand for cybersecurity experts is set to increase. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects that employment for information security analysts will grow at 32% between 2018 and 2028, higher than the average for all other occupations.

“The increased use of online shopping, banking, scheduling, and now tele/video health visits with your doctor provides additional opportunities for cybercriminals to gain access to personal accounts illegally. I, myself, have received several notifications from national retailers regarding hacks into their systems, thereby compromising my security as the retailers have my payment information on file,” said Carolyn Watson, chair of Business Technologies Programs at Robeson Community College. “Additionally, I have personally experienced a rise in very creative phishing emails recently seeking to gain log-in information to my various accounts.”

The lack of skilled cybersecurity workers and the high demand to fill cybersecurity positions have caused a cybersecurity skills shortage, causing colleges and universities to add additional information technology programming. Robeson Community College has added cybersecurity to its IT curriculum. The Information Technology, Cybersecurity and Networking Management Associate of Applied Science is a two-year track that students can enroll in and find a job in this high-demand industry

According to Loretta Allen, a Business Technologies instructor at RCC, cybersecurity educational programs and concentrations are being created at all levels of undergraduate and graduate programs. The implementation of RCC’s cybersecurity programs will provide RCC students with a competitive advantage.

“With so much of our lives being in a digital space, there is a greater need for cybersecurity. The threat of cyber-attacks continues to grow with the increasing number of the sophisticated and successful attacks. This leads to a national need for cybersecurity professionals with the skills to prevent, detect, respond, or even mitigate the effect of such threats,” Allen said. “It’s unimaginable the career possibilities in cybersecurity.

Robeson Community College’s Information Technology-Cyber Security and Network Management curriculum will prepare graduates for employment in the technology sector as designers, testers, support technicians, system administrators or developers. Graduates could also become programmers who use computer software and hardware to design, process, implement and manage information systems in specialties such as cyber security, database services, security, business intelligence, health-care informatics and others depending on the technical path selected within this curriculum.

For Adrian Velazquez, one of the first students to register for the course, picking this career path was easy.

“I feel like we are going through a technology revolution, everything is changing. Technology is getting better day by day and the need for people to handle that in terms of security is increasing,” he said.

He wants to have the knowledge to help these businesses and become efficient in the industry, Velazquez said.

Upon completing the program, students will be able to secure jobs as a network/IT security analyst, cybersecurity analyst, or cybersecurity penetration tester. According to Allen, the biggest draw for this course is the growing job demand.

“Students who register for the class are usually ones who already have an interest in computing and love the challenge of logical reasoning and troubleshooting,” Allen said. “The population of the curriculum is a mix of students who are currently enrolled in the Early College here on campus, recent high school graduates, and a small number are in the middle of a career change.”

There are several universities and community colleges in the state and nation now offering cybersecurity programs. Students can receive their associate degree at RCC and later pursue a four-year degree at one of those universities. Students can also sit for certification exams upon completion of individual courses.

For Velazquez, a first-generation college student in his family, his plans upon graduation from the program are to continue to complete additional IT certificates. His goal is to work his way up the ranks of a company and become a chief information security officer one day.

For Ethan Adams, who is also enrolled in the program, technology has always intrigued him.

“My mom had a cheap laptop that you couldn’t do much with, but I was so fascinated by it. I was always messing with it, trying to figure out how it worked,” Adams said.

Adams first enrolled at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke but later changed his mind because of the expense.

“I knew I wanted to take computer courses and decided to start at a two-year community college first,” Adams said. “Plus, RCC is close to home, so it was a big win to come here.”

Adams feels that technology is always going to be advancing and will continue to become far more complex.

“Right now, we are experiencing history in the making. There is always going to be new stuff coming out, and people who will need to know how to deal with it,” Adams said.

For more information on this program or to enroll for spring semester, go to www.robeson.edu.

Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College. She can be reached via email at mmetzger@robeson.edu or by calling 910-740-3615.