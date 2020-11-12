It is best to avoid foolish arguments, to be kind

Have you seen much arguing lately? Does it feel like everyone is on edge and looking for a fight? Does it feel like people are intentionally being provocative, looking for conflict?

It feels that way to me.

It goes all across the board, from water cooler conversations to social media posts. It goes from yard signs to flags. People feel the tension and deep inside they know that not everyone agrees with them, and they want to fight about it. They want to validate themselves and their perspectives by defeating someone else in theirs. So whether intentionally or not we often poke and prod looking for that conflict.

Does this sound like someone in your life?

Does this sound like you in any way?

The bigger problem comes in when we take the bait. When we get sucked into a conflict with no foreseeable resolution or edification, everyone loses. We may make ourselves feel better or victorious in the moment, but it rarely comes without lasting consequences.

We also set ourselves up for this. Because we believe that we know the truth of God, we can often feel like it’s our responsibility to correct every wrong argument or discussion we see, but that is not the case of how God wants his people to respond in situations and times like these. We may think times are tumultuous now, but they were even more so following the resurrection of Christ and the establishment of the early church.

Paul writes these warnings to Timothy.

“Don’t have anything to do with foolish and stupid arguments, because you know they produce quarrels. And the Lord’s servant must not be quarrelsome but must be kind to everyone, able to teach, not resentful. “ 2 Timothy 2:23-24

Paul warned his protege and the Church not to feel the need to jump into every argument they saw. He made it clear that foolish and stupid arguments only cause more arguments.

I think those are the arguments where no one wins; where we argue when people have no intention of listening, having an open mind or heart, or even remotely considering they could be wrong. Entering into arguments like that definitely doesn’t make you wise.

If Satan can keep us arguing about things we can never change, we are rendered ineffective. If we are going to argue or fight, it should be FOR someone, not against them.

Paul also goes on to say that if we are going to serve God, being argumentative shouldn’t be part of who we are. He says that if we are going to serve God we MUST be kind to everyone, and we can’t do that if we are attacking them. We should be able to teach, not just win a fight. We should bring hope to a situation, not resentment. This all starts with a heart change, and flows into our fingers, words, and actions.

Have there been some arguments you got involved in that you definitely should have avoided?

Has anyone ever changed your heart or mind by fighting with you?

What are some ways we can show love when people are begging for conflict?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]