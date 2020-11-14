Senior students’ art on display in A.D. Gallery at UNCP

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke senior capstone exhibition titled ‘The Unwritten Language” will be on display at the A.D. Gallery on campus through Thursday.

The fall show presents works by five undergraduate art students: Destiny Blue, Gregory Guthrie, Jessica Hanrahan, Kallie Price and Stoney Faulkner. For these artists, their native language is a visual art, according to Joseph Begnaud, art professor and A.D. Gallery director.

“It is an unspoken language, composed of all the things they didn’t say, didn’t know how to convey or a message they simply want to share with us. The language of art is very diverse. It is reflected in the uniqueness of the artists themselves, to the wide array of mediums that they use to create their works and relate their messages,” Begnaud said.

Blue’s series of portraits, titled “Seasons,” revolves around African American beauty and a woman finding herself through her creator. These two themes are depicted through an unconventional approach and portraiture to tell a visual story. Each piece has unconventional hair made from trash bags, which symbolizes breaking stereotypes surrounding African American hair, turning trash into beauty, flipping the narrative that African American hair is less acceptable, “trash,” or unprofessional in society and mainstream media.

The series also tells a story of three different turning points, or seasons, in life. The first one represents being in a low place, seeking guidance from God in dark moments. The second one represents an awakening, being aware of the grace and love for herself and from the creator. The third one constitutes experiencing joy in every season and receiving strength from her creator. Blue gets her inspiration from her everyday life and the Black experience.

Guthrie said, “As for my artwork, I would find an image of an athlete or fashion model because it represents the categories that I have an interest. What makes me what I am, is fashion, darkness and luxury because I represent and love these themes, it makes me what I am today, defining my art. My art process is created with the style of pop art comics, as I add the figure to fit with the color of the background. The themes that I involve in my artwork was designing portraits and adding abstract background along with the figure.”

Hanrahan’s series is named “Separated we fall, Together we stand.” This series is a message regarding our current times, wherein society it’s easy to feel isolated or alienated. It’s a time in everyone’s life where religion and patriotism might benefit those who are lost and a time where everyone has been made to feel like enemies, and it’s easy to turn on your neighbor, your friends and family. The depiction of the Angel and Lady Liberty symbolizes the loss of religion and patriotism in everyday life. Both have separately been attacked in recent years, but it should never be forgotten that we were founded on those beliefs. Americans need to stand together and not apart.

The hands are representative of the narratives being pushed on the everyday people, such as division and hate. They represent those who are destroying and rewriting history, monuments, statues, all the while hurting those with different opinions from their own. This is the first time Jessica has created art regarding politics and religion. She takes inspiration from the current times she is in, as well as her feelings.

Price said, “My religion plays an important part in my life and my art. All these things become connected by my inspiration, which is nature. When I am in nature on a gorgeous day, surrounded by this beautiful creation, I feel the most at peace and connected to God. Within this series of paintings, I wanted to capture that feeling. I want my viewers to look at my art and have a sense of calmness and peace wash over them. I hope that they will feel encouraged by the constant light and stillness and that whatever they may be dealing with that day feels just a little bit lighter.”

Faulkner said, “My name is Stoney Faulkner. I was born and raised in Henderson, North Carolina. I started making art in elementary school. It was me coping pictures from animes and drawing on my hands. At some point, I realized that I loved art and wanted to start painting. My preferred styles now are surrealism and portraiture. I have always liked drawing out of the norm. I work mostly in acrylic paint because of my indecisiveness. I tend to start over many times while I am painting. On some occasions, I will completely paint over a finished painting. It is safe to say I am not extremely attached to my paintings.”

The A.D. Gallery is in Locklear Hall on the first floor. It is open Mondays through Fridays at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This exhibition is free and open to the public. For more information on the gallery, the exhibition or the artists, contact A.D. Gallery Director Joseph Begnaud at 910-521-6405 or email [email protected]