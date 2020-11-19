Live a life that makes Jesus famous, and by association your name

Are you someone that’s good with remembering people’s names? Like can you remember names of actors from movies and TV Shows? Do you know the full roster of your favorite sports team?

That’s not a skill everyone has. I often find myself struggling to remember names. I tend to meet a lot of people in a lot of different arenas, and sometimes people’s names can blur together. It’s not intentional or purposely disrespectful, it’s just that their names can often evade me.

There are of course exceptions though. People sometimes cause themselves to stand out, making their names hard to forget, whether that’s a positive or negative situation. People that bless us tremendously, their names often are sealed in our minds. People that hurt us dramatically, we may not forget their names either. People that find ways to impress or motivate us to new heights, their names become part of their stories.

Remembering someone’s name can be a sign of the impact they have on our life. As people who follow God, we should be making an impact to the point our name stands out, not for our own fame, but to point to His glory.

There’s this awesome story in Acts 19:13-16.

Some Jews who went around driving out evil spirits tried to invoke the name of the Lord Jesus over those who were demon-possessed. They would say, “In the name of the Jesus whom Paul preaches, I command you to come out.” Seven sons of Sceva, a Jewish chief priest, were doing this. One day the evil spirit answered them, “Jesus I know, and Paul I know about, but who are you?” Then the man who had the evil spirit jumped on them and overpowered them all. He gave them such a beating that they ran out of the house naked and bleeding.

Aside from it’s bloody outcome, there are some huge things that stand out to me. The people tried to use Jesus’ name, but they didn’t know Him. They simply operated out of what they had heard Paul do. Jesus’ name carried enough power that they were willing to try to cast out demons with it. But they actually heard about Jesus through Paul. Paul made Jesus’ name famous, not his.

What I love most though is the demon’s response; “Jesus I know, and Paul I know about, but who are you?” The demons themself had recognition of Paul’s name. The work He was doing was so strong that the spirits that opposed him, took note of him. On the contrary, they had no knowledge of the ones actually trying to cast them out.

We should live strong enough lives for the sake of God that not only do we make the name of Jesus famous, but that our names are known and attached to His name both with the people of this world, and the spiritual world as well. Would your name be one that is remembered or would the same spirits ask, “but who are you?”

What is your name most famous for?

How many people in this world do you think know your name?

What would your name be most famous for in the spiritual world?

What could you do to change the way your name is seen?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, Pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]