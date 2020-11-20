Remote learning topic of virtual meeting

Oliver Tapaha and Tasha Locklear were the hosts of a recent virtual event for parents and educators at Oxendine Elementary School. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the challenges being faced with remote learning. The focus was training on how to navigate through Google Classroom and Canvas. Parents were able to ask questions to assist their children with remote learning and complete a survey at the end of the session to possibly gauge future session topics. Monthly sessions are planned to enhance parental involvement in efforts to improve school community relations and students’ academic and social growth. Courtesy photo | Public Schools of Robeson County

