Moments when we can share a meal with loved ones good for the soul

November 26, 2020

Did you feel unsure about Thanksgiving this year? We know there are regulations in place, and that things will be difficult, but did you question if it was even worth it all together? Like, is sharing a meal with people you love really a necessity to be thankful? Have you ever thought it was a waste of time, even without a pandemic?

I know there have definitely been years where I’ve been overwhelmed and tired and just wanted to skip the whole thing altogether, but the reality is, moments like Thanksgiving are good for us. Beyond just a time of focused gratitude, they are big for the overall quality of life.

Solomon, who knew a thing or two in the way of wisdom shared this;

“So I commend the enjoyment of life, because there is nothing better for a person under the sun than to eat and drink and be glad. Then joy will accompany them in their toil all the days of the life God has given them under the sun.” – Ecclesiastes 8:15

Solomon in all his wisdom, in all his experiences, said there was nothing better than to just eat, drink, and be glad. Sharing a meal, enjoying those moments, aren’t just small passing things. They are some of the most valuable moments in life. He went on to say that joy will stay with you. Those two things are related. If we are able to enjoy the simple things like sharing a meal, being glad with what we have and where we are, it will be much easier for joy to follow us in every situation. Even Jesus shared this view.

In Luke 22:15, Jesus says, “And he said to them, ‘I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer.’”

Jesus knew He was heading to the cross. Jesus knew this was one of the last nights He would be alive before the crucifixion. And on the top of His list of things to do was to eat with His disciples, even Judas. He wanted the moment to sit down with his closest friends and share a meal, even in the midst of the world falling apart.

I know this Thanksgiving won’t be like the ones that have come before. I know it’s awkward. I know that things can also be frustrating, but they don’t have to be. Both Solomon and Jesus made it clear that it’s not about the specific holiday making these times special, it’s about our heart with the people and opportunities we share. Thanksgiving may be different this year, but you can still get tacos next week and celebrate with the same joy and gratitude in your heart with a handful of the people you love most.

Sharing meals with people you love is important. It’s good for your soul, and helps perpetuate joy. Don’t let these moments pass you by or become commonplace just because they don’t take place on holidays.

What was the most encouraging meal you ever shared with others?

What’s your funniest Thanksgiving story?

If you could share a meal with any 10 people, living or dead, who would they be?

What are you most thankful for?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, Pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]