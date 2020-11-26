Church of the week

Greenville Missionary Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Jerome Billups

— Address: 404 Greenville Road, Lumberton

— Telephone: 910-739-2036

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday, Bible study and prayer service, 5 p.m.

— Congregation: 50

— Denomination: Baptist

— Year Established: 1905

Favorite Scripture: Psalms 27:1

“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”