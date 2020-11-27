RCC receives money to help students affected by COVID-19

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is now an Ellucian PATH Campaign and Scholarship Fund recipient.

The college is one of 25 schools nationwide selected to receive the scholarship fund and will receive $20,000 to make awards of $500 to $2,000 to individual students affected by COVID-19.

“We are honored to be selected to receive $20,000 from the Ellucian PATH Scholarship. Our students are experiencing immense financial hardships due to COVID-19, and these funds will help support their educational goals so they can continue their studies,” says Zilma Lopes, director of Financial Aid & Veteran Services. “We are thankful for the support of Ellucian and its partners for choosing RCC as a recipient of this scholarship.

Ellucian, a company specializing in college software system, announced this past June the creation of the PATH Campaign and Scholarship Fund to provide financial assistance to students experiencing economic hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring they can continue their education.

“We are extremely humbled to be receiving this scholarship. The timing is perfect for these monies for RCC students as many are still facing financial hardships due to an adverse impact by COVID 19,” said Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “The scholarship is also another prime example of the ‘One College’ model as both curriculum and continuing education students are eligible for the scholarship.”

The scholarship awards will be available for students enrolled in curriculum degree programs and short-term programs through RCC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development Center. Anywhere from 20-40 RCC students will benefit from this award.

Students will have to apply and provide details of how they have been economically affected by COVID-19 and how these funds will ensure they can continue their education. They can go to www.robeson.edu or stop by RCC’s financial office to pick up an application.