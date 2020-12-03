Put proof to claims of love of Jesus

“Seeing is believing,” is a phrase we can really identify with in most practical things in our lives. There are some things that just don’t carry the same weight when they are simply words, ideas or promises. You actually have to see it put into action. Political promises, road construction, people returning stuff they borrow, weight loss goals, etc. Some things you just really have to see to truly believe.

Thomas is a famous example of this, one that has earned him the 2,000-year-old moniker of “doubting Thomas.” Thomas did other things after he doubted, but that’s what stuck with us. He had the boldness to want tangible proof from Jesus, and in response, Jesus told Thomas in John 20:29, “Then Jesus told him, ‘Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’”

When we can believe without the evidence before us, we are blessed. That being able to believe without the proof in front of us, shows the strength of our faith. Believing in God without visual proof is commendable, but scripture teaches us that we are actually supposed to put the proof to our actions as well.

In 1 John 3:18, John tells believers that they need to actually back up their beliefs and intentions with tangible and evident action. “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” If we are truly going to claim to possess and be the love of Jesus, we have to back it up in ways people can see it’s reality.

We are heading into Christmas, and there are so many kids who have heard “You’ll get it for Christmas.” They’ve heard what is word and speech, and come Christmas morning they are going to be looking for action and truth. They are going to open presents to see if what they were told actually matches what will happen. There are kids today still disappointed they didn’t get what they were promised last year.

When we tell people we have a relationship with Jesus, when we tell people God has changed our lives, when we tell them we love them, they want proof. You are blessed when you believe without seeing, but that doesn’t mean you ignore those that need to see the proof. You give them what it takes to show them what you claim is real. Think of the humility Jesus modeled in being patient and giving Thomas the proof his doubting heart required.

There’s a whole world out there that is waiting on us to put proof to our claims that we love Jesus, and that Jesus loves them.

What are some practical ways you can give evidence to the love of Jesus in your life?

Who do you think needs that proof the most in your life?

Are there any things you are doing in your life that are contradicting the love you claim?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, Pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]