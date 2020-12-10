Part of Christ’s work in us is reconciliation

We’re all familiar with Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” There’s this classic moment where once Scrooge has awakened from his time with the ghosts, the first thing he does is to buy food for the Cratchits, and then proceeds to head over to their home to make amends for the ways he had previously wronged their families. The story wouldn’t have the same impact if Scrooge had waited until New Year’s Day to correct his mistakes. It wouldn’t have done any good if he showed up a month later either. What made the difference is that Scrooge immediately went to resolve what had been wronged.

This is something that scripture teaches us to do as well. Not that we must buy large amounts of food for people on Christmas morning, or hire people we’ve previously let go, but rather to deal with our wrongdoings immediately. In Matthew chapter 5 Jesus shows us this: Verse 23, “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, (24) leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gift.”

Jesus states that if you know someone else has something against you, whether it’s their bias, or you legitimately wronged them, it is your responsibility to deal with it immediately. Worship is an important thing to God, but Jesus makes it clear that dealing with the wounds of others in a timely fashion is more important than just offering up praise.

It’s hard for God to hear and accept our offerings when He knows we have hurt His children and done nothing to reconcile it. He wants us to deal with the pain others are feeling toward us before we offer up our praises. Some of us have some long-standing wounds that we have ignored, and honestly have no intention of ever resolving. We say things like, “Well that’s their problem.” Or we say, “I didn’t do anything to them, they have no reason to be upset.”

But in the scripture here Jesus didn’t say “if you are at fault.” He said “if your brother or sister has something against you.” Whether their frustration or bitterness has a valid basis isn’t the question. The only question is are you willing to actually give Jesus the offering He actually desires, the offering of you reconciling with your brother.

The entire course of “A Christmas Carol” changed when Scrooge made for reconciliation with the Cratchits. You have the opportunity to change the entire course of your story and your testimony by reconciling with someone today. Remember, in 2 Corinthians 5:18 our ministry is actually called the ministry of reconciliation. “All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation:” Reconciling with others is part of the work of Christ within us.

Who do you know of that is holding something against you?

What has kept you from reconciling at this point?

Is your attitude more Scrooge-like or more Christ-like when it comes to disagreements with others?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]