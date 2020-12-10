Church of the Week

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the first draft of its conference alignments for the 2021-25 realignment cycle Thursday, and if the proposed conferences are implemented next fall, the sports schedules of Robeson County’s high schools will have a different look.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett, both proposed to remain 4A schools in the draft of classifications released last week, would be in a split conference, competing against both 3A and 4A competition in the proposed “Conference 22.” Jack Britt (4A) and Seventy-First (3A) would remain in the league with the Pirates and Rams, along with newcomers Gray’s Creek and South View, who would be 4A, and Douglas Byrd and Cape Fear, 3A.

Hoke County, Pinecrest, Richmond and Scotland would no longer be in the same conference with Lumberton and Purnell Swett in the proposal.

“I think competition-wise (Lumberton and Purnell Swett are) satisfied there,” Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt said. “When you talk about finances — and that’s one of the things you have to look at when you’re doing this — once you take Richmond, Scotland, Pinecrest and Hoke away from there, those are big gates they rely on for finances. Travel-wise it will be beneficial for them. Talking with the ADs this morning after they saw it, they’re pretty pleased with the conference.”

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, all proposed to remain 2A, would compete in a split “Conference 10,” where East Bladen and West Bladen, both also slated as 2A, would remain conference foes. Lakewood and Union, both proposed 1A schools in Sampson County, would also be a part of the conference.

East Columbus, South Columbus, West Columbus and Whiteville would no longer be in the same conference with Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

“Competition-wise … it’s probably going to be about the same,” Hunt said. “But adding Lakewood and Union in there for them is going to increase the travel — it could get a little more expensive for them.”

These conference alignments are subject to change as the NCHSAA’s realignment appeals process takes place. Second and third drafts will be released in the coming months, with opportunities for schools to appeal each draft. The official realignment will be approved in March before going into effect Aug. 1, 2021.

“This is the first draft; usually when they send the first draft out, schools see it and a lot of times politics get involved,” Hunt said. “Some of these conferences could be changing after this first draft, you just never know. But I think we’re OK with it and the ADs are OK with it.”

The two split conferences containing the five Robeson County high schools is part of an overall trend, with more split conferences in the NCHSAA than ever before.

“The number of ‘split conferences’ in this alignment draft represents the Realignment Committee’s desire not to limit those,” NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker in a press release. “It also takes into consideration the protection of natural rivalries and strongly considers geography and travel time. Of course, this means the way of getting into the playoffs must be reviewed and updated. That will come later.”

“I’m not really (surprised), because the state had already said a few weeks back that split conferences were something they would not be able to get away from, based on travel and the location of schools,” Hunt said. “Once you start looking at these conferences, it’s almost like every conference is split.”

Bladen County schools will not compete in basketball

Bladen County’s two high schools will not compete in basketball until conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic improve, the district announced Thursday. The teams are allowed to continue workouts.

East Bladen and West Bladen compete in the Three Rivers Conference, which includes Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

But while the decision not to play until further notice has been made in a neighboring county, Robeson County’s schools will press forward with the season.

“That’s not under consideration at all,” Hunt said. “As far as us canceling basketball season, that’s not even on the table.”

Full practice began Monday for boys and girls basketball programs in the NCHSAA. Jan. 4 is the first date games can be held.

Matchups set for preseason jamboree

Ahead of that season-opening date, a jamboree of exhibition games between Robeson County schools will be held Saturday, Dec. 19 at Purnell Swett.

The Red Springs girls will play a to-be-determined opponent at 10 a.m, and the Red Devils boys will play a to-be-determined opponent at noon.

Fairmont girls will play Lumberton at 2 p.m. and the Golden Tornadoes and Pirates boys will meet at 4 p.m. While the Robeson County Shootout will not be held this season, this game will be a rematch of the 2019 Shootout championship game and will come exactly 52 weeks after Lumberton’s victory.

St. Pauls won the girls 2019 Shootout title on a T.J. Eichelberger buzzer beater, and that championship game will also be revisited at 6 p.m. when the Bulldogs face Purnell Swett. The two schools’ boys teams will play at 8 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed for the event.