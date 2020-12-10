Church of the Week

December 10, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Shown are the Rev. Jeremiah Jacobs and his wife, Rebecca Jacobs, and their children, Bristol, Brixxon and Briar.

Shown are the Rev. Jeremiah Jacobs and his wife, Rebecca Jacobs, and their children, Bristol, Brixxon and Briar.

Word of Truth Independent Baptist Church

— Address: 3293 Pine Log Road, Lumberton

— Pastor: Rev. Jeremiah Jacobs

— Phone number: 910-671-4911

— Service Schedule: Worship Service, Sunday at 10 a.m., inside or in the parking lot via FM 88.3; Bible Study, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

— Denomination: Independent Baptist

— Established: 2004

— Congregation: 60

— Favorite Scripture: KJV Romans 8:38-39

“For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”