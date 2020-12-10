Light Up Mayfair event set for Sunday

December 10, 2020 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents are invited to attend the Light up Mayfair event scheduled for Sunday in the subdivision.

The event is to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include the option to place luminaries down the streets, and/or walk or drive through the neighborhood to view Christmas light displays.

Mayfair can be accessed through entrances at Nelson Way and Dawn Drive or Kings Cross Road and North Roberts Avenue.

Participants who choose to drive through the neighborhood are asked to dim their headlights during the event.

If heavy rain or a weather event occurs, the event will be rescheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 20.

For more information about the event, contact Gretchen Lutz by email at [email protected]