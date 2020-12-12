NCDOT launches 2021 Aviation Art Contest

ST. PAULS — Playing a struggling West Columbus team Friday, the St. Pauls varsity volleyball team had an opportunity to quickly dispatch its opponents — and did so in dominating fashion.

The Bulldogs scored the first 10 points of the match and never looked back, sweeping the Knights with set wins of 25-4, 25-6 and 25-12.

“We had goals of no missed serves and setting up our middles tonight, just because that’s what we’ve been lacking through the season,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “I still don’t think our middles got the sets that they should have, but our serves were on point, so that much we accomplished.”

St. Pauls (6-2, 4-0 Three Rivers Conference) led 10-0 and 17-1 in the first set en route to the 25-4 set win. The second set was tied 3-3 before a 12-0 Bulldogs run for an 15-3 lead; they later closed the set with five straight points for a 25-6 set win.

The third set saw St. Pauls gradually pull away from West Columbus (0-7, 0-4 TRC), leading 14-5 and winning 25-12.

“Last year when we played them, we knew it was going to be like this, so tonight we just came out like, ‘y’all, we’re going to get this win,’” senior Braxtin Kinlaw said. “But we still have to humble ourselves, so we just came out and played our game.”

The win kept St. Pauls tied with Whiteville for the TRC lead. The Bulldogs’ unblemished start to conference play comes as the team is looking beyond winning just the TRC, Barnes said.

“We’re just setting small goals — every game, we take our new opponent, set those small goals, and having our end goal in mind in all of that,” Barnes said. “The beginning of the season, I put in their minds, we’re not practicing for our conference, we’re practicing for state playoffs, we’re practicing for a state championship. And if we practice for that big end goal, our conference won’t be an issue.”

A better team chemistry off the court has also helped their results on the court.

“Last year, we didn’t really communicate as a team,” Kinlaw said. “We weren’t hanging out and stuff. But now outside of school, we’re communicating and we’re actually cool with everybody, so we’ve actually been hanging out a lot more and getting to know each other better, and that makes a better team.”

Leading the way is senior Savanna Lowery, who had 10 aces, 12 service points, two kills and seven assists in Friday’s game.

“She’s aggressive,” Barnes said. “She’s been on varsity for four years, she’s been a phenomenal player for four years, she knows her volleyball. She knows the rules, sometimes better than I do. She’s calling out people on the other team out of rotation. But she’s an aggressive player. She does volleyball year round … volleyball is just what she does.”

Kinlaw, meanwhile, is coming on strong in recent games, including a team-high four kills against the Knights. She credits freshman Tyasia Baldwin for making everyone around her better when she joined the team this year.

“(Baldwin) came up from middle school, and she was hitting better than everybody, so she’s really pushed all of us to do better and try to get to where she’s at,” Kinlaw said.

“Braxtin’s been a little off this season, but these past two games she’s kind of come back,” Barnes said. “It’s taken her a little while this season to get warmed up. Last season, for her, she ended on a really high note. But I guess just having that long time off, it’s taken her a little time to get back into the swing of it, but she’s catching on, and I’m expecting good things from her.”

Saniya Baldwin had three aces and 12 service points for the Bulldogs. Aleiah Lowery had two aces and nine service points and Halie Allen had three assists.

In the JV match, St. Pauls swept West Columbus with set wins of 25-13 and 25-4.

The Bulldogs play at East Bladen Thursday.