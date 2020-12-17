The greatest gift is love

December 17, 2020

Do you ever feel awkward when someone gives you a gift, but you don’t have anything to give them in return? I always feel like I’m failing if I don’t have something to give in return.

While there is social awkwardness in that concept, there is spiritual understanding we can see there too. If Jesus is truly the greatest gift given to us, how do we give back to God? Growing up in churches, most of us think of giving to God as passing an offering plate, but the reality is God wants so much more than that. We are told all throughout scripture things that Jesus commands and wants from us. If all we offer Him back are our dollars, that’s ignoring the things He’s actually taught us. That’s like ignoring a kid’s Christmas list and just giving Him socks. While there are so many things He asks of us, one of the biggest is that we be recipricators of the love that He has shown us.

1 John 4:13-21

13 This is how we know that we live in him and he in us: He has given us of his Spirit. 14 And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Savior of the world. 15 If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God. 16 And so we know and rely on the love God has for us.

God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them. 17 This is how love is made complete among us so that we will have confidence on the day of judgment: In this world we are like Jesus. 18 There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear, because fear has to do with punishment. The one who fears is not made perfect in love.

19 We love because he first loved us. 20 Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen. 21 And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister.

Jesus gave us all the love Heaven could imagine, and that love was shared with us with the intention it be shared just as equally with those around us. When we love others well, that is a gift to Jesus. When we refuse to love others well, that’s like not only refusing to give Him the gift He desires, but in turn rejecting the gift He gave in the first place.

You want to bless God this Christmas? You want to give back to Jesus. Love others well, with appreciative hearts that reflect the love of God actively thriving in your own life.

Some other things we can give our best to God are:

— Living in Obedience – John 14:15-21

— Living in Humility & Carrying Out His Good Works – Ephesians 2:4-10, Philippians 2:14-18

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]