UNCP receives national recognition for achievements in student success

December 18, 2020 Robesonian Uncategorized 0
Staff report
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been named the winner of the 2020 Student Success Collaborative’s Return on Education Award.

The award was presented recently by education company Education Advisory Board. It recognizes an institution that has seen significant and measurable results from its efforts to help students persist, graduate and thrive.

Interim Provost Zoe Locklear, Associate Provost Scott Billingsley and Derek Oxendine, director of Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies recently attended the virtual announcement during EAB’s annual CONNECTED20 conference.

This is the seventh year in a row that EAB has recognized outstanding achievements in student success. Award winners are chosen from among the colleges, universities and individuals who use Navigate, EAB’s student success management system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced institutions to rely on technology like never before to support students on their educational journey,” said Scott Schirmeier, president of EAB Technology.

This year’s award winners are leaders in using technology to help advisors, faculty, administrators and students work collaboratively to keep more students on track to graduate, he said. The winners exemplify what schools can achieve with a campuswide approach to student success, strong leadership and a commitment to helping more students reach their potential.

“We’re honored to receive the 2020 Return on Education Award from EAB,” said Zoe Locklear, UNCP interim provost. “We’ve been recognized for our efforts to help more students persist, graduate and thrive. Through the efforts of Dr. Derek Oxendine, Dr. Beth Holder and the advising team in the Center for Student Success, we are very committed to the academic success of our students.”

The following institutions and one individual also were named winners of the 2020 Student Success Collaborative Awards from EAB:

— Return on Education Award: Perimeter College at Georgia State University;

— Visionary Leadership Award: Stacey Moore, York Technical College;

— Collaborative Citizenship Award: National Louis University;

— Technology Pioneer Award: Marshall University;

— Technology Pioneer Award: Washburn University.