Real Estate Course returns to RCC in January

Getting started in the real estate market has gotten a lot easier thanks to Robeson Community College. The college rebooted its Real Estate Course this past fall and already has seen students successfully enter the real estate market.

For Kena Skipper, becoming a real estate agent is something she has always wanted to do, and thanks RCC for making that happen.

“I would watch HGTV and think, that’s what I want to do. Find the perfect home for a family,” Skipper said.

When she saw that Robeson Community College was offering the Real Estate Course, she knew now was her time. Skipper started the course in September 2019 and by April had sold her first home.

According to Realtor.com’s August housing data release, a hot late-summer housing market pushed home listing prices into double-digit growth territory for the first time since 2017. According to Martin Stark, broker for Remax Real Estate in Lumberton, low mortgage rates have spiked buyer activity in Robeson County, resulting in low inventory, and an increase in the cost of materials has forced up the price of new construction.

Stark has noticed an influx of agents since the housing market has improved.

“Typically, when it’s a good market, you tend to see more people getting in the business, and then during times of recession, you see some drop out,” Stark said. “The good agents are the ones that can succeed during both.”

Getting started was easy for Skipper, who is now an agent with Britt & Co. Real Estate Professionals. For the past 28 years, Skipper has worked for a local timber company and has managed to keep this job and do real estate sales on the side. She is selling homes mostly in Robeson County but also has clients in Cumberland County.

“The market is flourishing, and interest rates are at an all-time low. A lot of people are taking advantage of purchasing a new home, plus it’s a great time to list homes for sale because of the influx of buyers,” Skipper said.

Sara Lawing, a real estate broker for more than 11 years in Cumberland County, is the RCC course’s instructor.

“The real estate prelicensing class is the first step in opening doors to the future for students who enjoy working with people of all backgrounds, leading them through the challenges of buying, selling, or renting property,” Lawing said.

The three-month course will provide the foundation for anyone looking for a career in real estate, Lawing said.

And according to Stark, there is always a need for real estate brokers. But, there will always be a small group of top producers, he said. Not everyone who gets in the business is willing to do what it takes to be a top producer.

“Eat, breath, and sleep real estate and always tell the truth,” Stark said. “Success in this business can be extremely difficult for some. However, for the people who are a good fit, work hard, love what they do, and utilize the proper tools and techniques, this business can be very rewarding.”

There are various reasons people choose to become a real estate agent. Some individuals are seeking a career that will give them flexibility and the potential for a good income. Some want to work an additional part-time job to supplement their income, while others want to change their career entirely.

“I have had students from their late teens and early twenties to students in their 80s,” Lawing said.

But over the years, the students taking the class are younger, she said.

Robeson Community College was excited to bring back the Real Estate Course.

“As RCC grows, we are offering more classes and trying to diverse our portfolio. This means bringing back some classes that were offered in the past and looking for new ones to meet the needs of the community, and they don’t have to go away from the county to get their needs met,” said Jamie Collins, director of NCWorks Customized Training at RCC.

Once students complete the course, they must pass a state and national certification examination before becoming a provisional broker. Once fully licensed, agents can begin working with buyer and seller clients or with owners as a property manager.

“To be a good broker, you must also be a counselor, educator, and interior design consultant,” Lawing said. “You’re dealing with transactions with lots of moving parts, all while managing clients’ expectations and emotions regarding the acquisition, or sale, or management of a personal element: their home.”

Clients rely on the agent’s knowledge and expertise so they can protect them as they maneuver through transactions, she said.

“It is a tremendous responsibility, but it is also very gratifying to help them achieve their goals,” Lawing said.

The RCC course was great and the instructor, Sara Lawing, was very knowledgeable on subject, Skipper said.

“It is very enriching to help clients find their dream home, and it has been one of the most incredible journeys. The joy and satisfaction of helping clients find the home of their dreams is phenomenal,” she said.

The next Real Estate Course at RCC will begin in January. For more information or to register for the class, contact Collins at 910-272-3404 or visit www.robeson.edu.

Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College. She can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-740-3615.