Senior at UNCP a recipient of North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship

December 24, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been named the 2020 recipient of the North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship.

The scholarship funded by the N.C. Department of Transportation was awarded to Guillian Prince, who is majoring in business administration with a marketing focus, according to UNCP. She is employed with the city of Kannapolis. Upon graduation, she hopes to use her degree to continue serving communities in city government or with the state Department of Transportation, creating campaigns, flyers, infographics and material related to new DOT projects.

“I am experiencing the most heartfelt gratitude after receiving the news of being the recipient of this scholarship,” Prince said. “The HBCU/MSI Scholarship would both assist and relieve financial stress, allowing me to deeply focus on experiencing the full benefits of my education so that I can better serve my community in the transportation field in the future.”

She also would use her education to manage social media accounts and the NCDOT website, ensuring that the community can have access to the information they seek within a user-friendly experience, she said.

The scholarship program helps foster new, diverse transportation professionals by awarding scholarships to students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in transportation-related fields, according to UNCP. The scholarship is offered to students currently enrolled at accredited historically black colleges and universities, and minority-serving institutions in North Carolina. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is among six universities in the UNC System designated as an MSI.

“I believe that education is an irreplaceable asset that extends beyond career advancement, into personal and even world development,” Prince said.