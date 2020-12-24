We are taught to explain reasons for out faith with gentleness and respect

Do you do things differently at Christmas than other people?
Everyone celebrates in a different manner. Some folks do Santa while others don’t. Some folks do Advent, while others have never even heard of the concept. Some open presents on Christmas eve, or at 4 a.m. on Christmas Day. Some churches do the hanging of the greens, Christmas Eve service, nights of worship, or cantatas, or any other tradition. It’s not like there’s a rule book on how you celebrate, but sometimes people are genuinely confused, concerned, and at times even completely offended when you do things differently than them. “You don’t do __________?!?!?!?!?” “You HAVE TO DO ___________!?!?!?!?”
People have some strong convictions about things that don’t entirely matter, and they will want explanations. You don’t have to justify how you celebrate, but in a much more real sense, this happens with your faith.
People will often be just as contradictory and accusatory when you have a personal belief or faith that they don’t have. They will have just as many questions and opinions. You don’t have to give answers about how you hang your stockings, but biblically we do have a responsibility to be able to give answers for the faith that we claim.
“But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.” – 1 Peter 3:15
We should know why we believe what we believe, and be able to share with others when questioned. That doesn’t mean we are required to announce what our preferences or reasonings are every time we walk into a room, but when we are asked, we should be able to answer. But you have to be able to answer lovingly.
We didn’t do Santa with my daughters. We told them he was a real person once, and fun for people to do, but that we were the ones giving our gifts, and that we gave each other gifts to celebrate that gift that Jesus gave us in salvation. We always urged extreme caution and politeness in sharing this with others though. My youngest daughter however was notorious for letting other kids know that Santa wasn’t real. She’d be in the middle of preschool and just blurt it out to the other kids. She had an understanding, but her delivery was poor.
Scripture shows us that not only should we be able to give reason for what we believe, but to do it with gentleness and respect. Sometimes when people question us, our natural response isn’t gentleness and respect, but the delivery of our beliefs is just as important as the beliefs themselves.
Do you know why you do things the way you do in your faith?
Do you know why you avoid certain things, beyond the fact ‘that’s how we’ve always done it?”
Has anyone ever been a discouragement to you by not showing you gentleness and respect in how they shared their beliefs?
This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, Pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]