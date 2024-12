New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Judy McMillian

— Address: 2017 Leggett Road, Fairmont

— Phone: 910-628-5025

— Service schedule: Sunday, Prayer Service, 9 a.m., Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Morning Praise and Worship Service, 11:15 a.m.; Wednesday, Bible Study, 7 p.m.

— Denomination: Missionary Baptist

— Congregation: 150-200

— Established: 1929

— Favorite scripture: Ephesians 4:5

“One Lord, one faith, one baptism.”