In that week following Christmas into the new year, my household is always faced with the problem of, “what do we do with this stuff?” When we have five people all giving and receiving gifts, plus gifts coming in from family and friends, we legitimately run out of space in our home. It comes to the place of something has to go.

My wife got a set of cast iron skillets, Pioneer Woman bowls, a crock-pot and a bunch of other kitchenware that legitimately had no space for. So we had to clean out our cabinets and give things away. I got a simple coffee maker because I had a huge one with dozens of features and options that was wasted on me because I just drink black coffee. So we called a friend who was into fancier selections of Java and gave it to him. The same will happen with books, toys, and clothing that my children receive. Things that we have held in the past that simply have no room to move forward in. But if you hold on to everything in your past, you eventually run out of space for what’s to come in your future.

In Isaiah 43 we see God speaking through the prophet with this profound message.

18 “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. 19 See, I am doing a new thing!

Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”

God knows that we can’t move forward clinging to what came before. Almost every Biblical example in scripture shows us that God was constantly doing something new and unexpected in the lives of those he used. Building arcs, liberating captives, calling people to walk on water, leaving homes and comfort zones, welcoming people that are different or were your enemy, loving selflessly, all of these things require not only moving forward, but letting go of what was before.

Some of us need to clean out our dependency on the past like we need to clean out our closet. Holding on to how things were before or our comfort in what we currently have is the enemy of growth. One of the most damaging phrases uttered by Christians is “but we’ve always done it this way.” If God is calling you somewhere new, or giving you a new opportunity or gift, then you need to be willing to let go of where he’s placed you before. If you are clinging tightly to the wilderness, you can never reach the promised land. If you are clinging too tightly to who you were, you can’t be who God is still shaping you to be.

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” – 2 Corinthians 5:17.

Letting go of old things doesn’t mean you are ungrateful, it just means that you are willing to experience something new. Don’t miss out on the beautiful adventure of following God because you are an emotional, spiritual, and traditional hoarder.

What do you see God doing new in your life?

What are things you need to let go of?

What are the hardest things to let go of?

Who can you bless with the gifts you were given in the past?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, Pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at Hector@govertical.org.