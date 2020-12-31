Pentecostal United Holy Church

Pastor: Rev. Russell Rogers

Address: 2300 Gavintown Road, Lumberton

Phone: 910-739-9351

Service schedule: Sunday, Bible Church School, 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Youth and Adult Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Joy Night Service, fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m.

Congregation: 150

Denomination: Pentecostal Holiness

Established: 1902

Favorite Scripture: Psalm 34:8-9

“O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him. O fear the Lord, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him.”