Church of the week

January 7, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Family Worship Center Church

— Pastor: Rev. Gerald Locklear

— Phone: 910-739-4477

— Address: 2450 N.C. 211 West, Lumberton

— Service Schedule: Sunday Morning Service, 10 a.m; Sunday Live Camp Meeting Service (Channel 47), noon; and Sunday Evening Service, 7 p.m.

— Congregation: 25 to 100

— Established: 1990

— Denomination: Non-Denominational Holiness

Favorite Scripture: Psalms 23

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”