Let your acts, your life be testament of God’s existence and His love

It’s easy to look at how chaotic the world can be and be discouraged. Just when you have a ray of hope, we can do things that are incredibly discouraging and fill us with doubt. People can be one of the biggest deterrents to the idea of God. When you look at nature and the beauty around us from the sky, to the ocean, to the mountains, it’s like it all screams there is a God and He is good.

“1 The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.

2 Day after day they pour forth speech; night after night they reveal knowledge. 3 They have no speech, they use no words; no sound is heard from them.” Psalm 19

But when you look at people and how toxic, divisive, and discouraging we can be, it can honestly cause us to second-guess ourselves and who God is. We need to remember that anytime mankind pursues the dark self-righteousness of their own hearts, then there will be constant chaos.

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” – Jeremiah 17:9

“There is a way that appears to be right to a man, but in the end it leads to death.” – Proverbs 14:12

That is why it’s so important for us to actually allow ourselves to be changed in our heart, and in our mind. Because as long as we are operating in our own thoughts, in our own hearts, our choices will gravitate toward evil and destruction, even when we think we are doing the right thing. Most people who commit evil tasks think they are right or justified in their actions, which is why we are always in conflict. We need the word of God present in our hearts, lives, and spirit to shine a light on our spirit and actions.

“5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; 6 in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” – Proverbs 3

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will.” – Romans 12:2

And when people fail to do these things, we are a discouragement and deterrent to those who are looking for evidence of God in our lives, but don’t lose heart or let the actions of people doubt the goodness of God. Reflect on Him, and who He is, and know that we as people are still a work in progress.

“11 I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago.

12 I will consider all your works and meditate on all your mighty deeds.” – Psalm 77

What has been the most discouraging thing people have done to make you doubt God?

What has been the most encouraging thing people have done to be a testimony of God to you?

How can you use your life to be a testimony before others?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]