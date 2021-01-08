Robeson Community College provides Technology Bridge to career

SADDLETREE — Community members here can rest assured that help in decreasing the number of crashes at a dangerous intersection on Rennert Road is coming, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

James Jones Jr. is a retired State Highway Patrol master trooper who has lived by the intersection of McQueen and Rennert roads since 1973.

“Over the years, I’ve seen plenty of accidents there,” Jones said.

According to a recent NCDOT report that covered a 10-year period ending February 2020, 17 crashes occurred at the intersection. Two of the crashes were fatal.

As a trooper, Jones, 57, responded to calls of fatal vehicle crashes. At least three Saddletree residents have died in crashes at the intersection, among other people, he said. He can hear car crashes as they happen from his residence, and even lost a fence during an accident in which a vehicle came to rest about 2 feet from his home.

Jones has gone so far as to place bright yellow buckets at the intersection and along Rennert road in an attempt to reduce the number of vehicle accidents.

His father, James Jones Sr., also has been asking community and state officials for years to help improve safety at the intersection.

But help is on the way, with plans for all-way-stop signage to be installed at the intersection in the works, said Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT spokesman. The proposed safety project, which will cost about $26,000, received preliminary approval in December and is awaiting final funding authorization.

“In any case, we have a backlog of these kind of safety projects across Highway Division 6 that we are planning to make in the coming months, so this one won’t be converted to AWS (all-way-stop) until this summer or early fall of this year,” Barksdale said.

The intersection has been a “trouble spot” for years, and has been under review by NCDOT, with many improvements, like stop ahead warning signs, enlarged stop signs and regrading an earthen berm to increase visibility at the intersection, made over the years, Barksdale said.

The 18 crashes reported from 2003 to 2008 decreased to the 17 over a 10-year period beginning in 2010 and ending ending in February 2020. Three of the crashes reported from 2003 to 2008 were fatal.

“When we last studied this location in 2015, we noted an overall drop in crashes, which was our goal. We decided then not to make more changes, but to continue to monitor this intersection,” Barksdale said.

But crashes continue to occur at the intersection.

“We have made noticeable safety progress in this intersection, but we’re still not satisfied,” he said.

“A lot of the crashes have been because of that curve,” said Stanley Hunt, who lives near the intersection.

The 63-year-old said people speed down Rennert Road and into a curve leading up to the intersection. A motorist stopped at the intersection must be careful to look to the curve before proceeding forward, because of oncoming traffic.

“That’s mostly what I’ve seen,” Hunt said.

Both Hunt and Jones are looking forward to the project they hope will at least “reduce speed” in that area.

“We’ve been asking for that for awhile,” Hunt said of the project.

A family member was involved in the wreck at the intersection, Hunt said.

“How many accidents does it take for someone to be concerned…?” Hunt asked.

Converting a two-way intersection into an all-way stop intersection demonstrated a 72% drop in crashes that led to injuries or fatalities, according to a 2010 NCDOT study. That led to the installation of other all-way-stops across the county in the last six years.

Jones said he has seen improvements at all-way-stops, including one at West McDuffie Crossing and Rennert roads.

“It just makes a big difference,” he said.

Jones just wishes it hadn’t taken NCDOT so long to make any safety improvements.

“I don’t know what’s been the holdup. I wished I knew,” Jones said.

The former trooper posted a message on Facebook Dec. 30, asking NCDOT officials, namely N.C. Board of Transportation member Grady Hunt for help.

“The citizens in the community plead with NCDOT to improve Rennert Road/McQueen Road safety, other than partially cutting back a hill in a curve, before another loved is involved in a fatal collision,” his post reads in part.