Robeson Community College provides Technology Bridge to career

Working for Duke Energy was a goal for Jacob Atkinson, one that started with enrollment in the Industrial Systems Technology Bridge Program at Robeson Community College. Atkinson, a 2017 graduate of the program, began working for Duke Energy at Brunswick Nuclear power plant in November 2019, five months after graduating from East Carolina University.
The Industrial Systems Technology Bridge Program at RCC is intended for students interested in pursuing a four-year degree. Students enrolled in the associate degree program as full-time students can complete this five-semester program in two years. The bridge program aims to train students to service, maintain, repair or install equipment. Instruction includes theory and skills training needed for testing, troubleshooting and diagnosing industrial equipment.
“This program offers students real-world, hands-on experience from professors that have many years of experience in their field of expertise,” said Michael Levinson, department chair of Industrial Technologies at RCC. “Students can seek multiple career paths maintaining and servicing electrical/electronic equipment including industrial, residential, commercial, military, computer, communications, biomedical and construction.”
Atkinson, who is from Lumberton and a 2015 graduate of Antioch Christian Academy, chose RCC because he knew it would give him the foundation and basis he would need to further his education and prepare him for when he transferred to East Carolina University.
“Students usually attend East Carolina University or UNC-Charlotte and major in bachelor’s degrees including, but not limited to electrical engineering, industrial engineering, mechanical design, architectural design, bioprocess manufacturing, distribution and logistics, industrial management and information and computer technology,” Levinson said.
Choosing the Industrial Systems program was an easy decision for Atkinson, who from a young age liked to work with his hands. Atkinson gives his dad credit for his career path.
“I always hung around my dad when he was working on things,” said. “In the beginning, when I was little, I didn’t know what he was doing, but as I got older he began to teach me some basic skills in woodworking, welding, electrical and mechanical.”
As for choosing RCC, Atkinson said the decision was easy because the school let him study many different courses and had a wide variety of classes.
Looking back at his time at RCC, Atkinson said some of his favorite classes were motors and controls, programmable logic controllers, machining class and capstone class because they were mainly hands-on courses versus lecture-based courses.
“I have always learned better with hands-on and training, which allows me to train others,” Atkinson said.
There were several things Atkinson loved about RCC.
“I really loved the campus because it was small and easy to get around. But what I loved the most was that we had top-of-the-line machines and technology to be taught on and was able to have hands-on with,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson said RCC prepared him for ECU and his career.
“I have learned so much from RCC instructors. They gave me a good foundation to grow on and knowledge to figure things out when I don’t know,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson wants others who have the same goals to know that you can make your dreams happen.
“Never give up even when times seem impossible, and keep your goals higher than you think you will ever be able to achieve them because you might surprise yourself,” he said.
For more information on The Electrical Systems Technology Bridge Program available at RCC or other Industrial Technology programs, contact Michael Levinson, department chair, at 910-272-3471 or email at [email protected]
Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College. She can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-740-3615.