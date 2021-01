The faithful are willing to follow God without first asking for assurances

Most of us need assurances to do things. Confirmations, double confirmations, or more.

My dentist office gives me a paper card with my appointment, then sends me texts, voicemails, and postcards, all to make sure I’ll actually show up to an appointment. They want assurance. Before some of us start shows we want to know how many episodes or seasons there are. We want to know how long an event will last before we commit. We want to know exactly how much something will cost and how long we will have to pay on it before we agree. All of these are reasonable responses and expectations for day-to-day life.

Following God isn’t always filled with that many assurances. There are many occasions of people wanting assurances from God in scripture, but there are just as many of people doing big things with no assurances whatsoever.

The craziest story of that for me is in Genesis 12 with Abram. 1The Lord had said to Abram, “Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you. 2“I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. 3I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

4So Abram went, as the Lord had told him; and Lot went with him. Abram was seventy-five years old when he set out from Harran. 5He took his wife Sarai, his nephew Lot, all the possessions they had accumulated and the people they had acquired in Harran, and they set out for the land of Canaan, and they arrived there. 6Abram traveled through the land as far as the site of the great tree of Moreh at Shechem. At that time the Canaanites were in the land.

7The Lord appeared to Abram and said, “To your offspring c I will give this land.” So he built an altar there to the Lord, who had appeared to him.

God told Abram who had so much and was so comfortable where he was to pick up everything and go with no details of how far, how long, or how difficult the journey would be. The only assurance Abram received was the promises of the future outcome.

Most of us we would have needed a full travel itinerary, budget, and something in writing before even considering an undertaking as large as that. But Abram’s faith is considered one of legend. We give him lots of credit for his willingness to sacrifice Isaac, but in reality his willingness to simply follow God with no more details is just as big of a testimony.

Are you willing to follow where God leads with just the assurance that He will lead and He will take care of you?

What’s been your biggest step of faith in your life?

Has there been something you were honestly just too scared to do?

Is there something you feel God is calling you to do now?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]