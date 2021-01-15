Congratulations to Harris

January 15, 2021
Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority congratulates local member Leslie Harris for obtaining her doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in educational administration in December 2020. Harris has been a member of Lambda Chapter since 2019 and was instrumental in creating and maintaining the chapter’s Facebook page. Harris wants to be a professor of education working to prepare future teachers for the classroom while conducting research regarding education in rural schools. Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is an international society of women educators serving Robeson and Scotland counties.

