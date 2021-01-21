Make room for God in your life by discarding ‘old self’

Do you ever hold on to old clothes? Favorite shirts, dresses from special occasions, apparel from events at which everyone got a shirt, that one pair of jeans that looks terrible but fits just right?

My closet is overfilled. Between speaking at summer camps, church events, comic cons, and so many other things that send you home with a shirt, my closet was literally at maximum occupancy. And guess what I got for Christmas? Clothes. I got some great new shirts and hoodies, things I genuinely wanted to wear, but when I went to hang them up it was revealed to me that it was time to get rid of some clothes. As I started sorting through them, I found clothes that hadn’t fit in years, clothes I never wore, clothes that hadn’t held relevancy in my life in more than 15 years.

In a sense, I wasn’t just packing up clothing, I was packing up who I used to be.

That’s really similar to how scripture describes the change in our lives when we surrender it to Christ. In Ephesians 4, we see this passage;

“22 You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; 23 to be made new in the attitude of your minds; 24 and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.

Many of us are hanging on to a closet full of “old self.” Habits, choices, desires, and attitudes that Jesus died to redeem us from, but we aren’t willing to let go of. We may not live in those things, but we are still holding on to them the way I hold on to that one T-shirt that’s two sizes too small that I might “one day” fit into.

But Paul tells us to put off the old self, get rid of it. Throw it away. Paul shows us that when we do this, when we finally make room in our lives by getting rid of the old, that our minds can be made new. Not only can our minds be made new, but we can grow in true righteousness and holiness, none of which is possible if we are still holding on to who we were before Jesus had a place in our lives.

Some of us are desperately wanting God to do big powerful things in our hearts and lives, but there’s simply no room for Him to work until we are willing to clean out our spiritual closet and finally get rid of the old self we have hanging around.

When I was finally done, I had three bags of clothes for me to donate, a ton of room in my closet and more hangers than I knew what to do with. I knew I couldn’t just box up those old clothes and keep them, because eventually they would make their way right back into my closet.

Let me encourage you, when you put off your old self, don’t just move it to the back, or box it up and hang on to it, get rid of it for good.

What are some “old self” things that need to be discarded in your life?

What are you hoping that God can do as He continues to make you new?

Would you feel like it’s an honest assessment to say that your mind is new, and you display true righteousness and holiness? If not, what’s in the way?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]