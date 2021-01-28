Church of the week

January 28, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Bethesda United Methodist Church

— Pastor: Rev. Jane Almon

— Address: 4413 Leggett Road, Fairmont

— Telephone: 910-628-7858

— Service Schedule: Sunday worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.

— Established: 1711

— Denomination: United Methodist

— Congregation: 50

— Favorite Scripture: John 1:16

“And of his fullness have all we received, and grace for grace.”