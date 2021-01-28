Church of the week

LUMBERTON — Patients at UNC Health Southeastern’s hospital will be allowed visitors starting Friday, a change that aims to balance the needs of patients and their loved ones with the need to protect them and the community from COVID-19.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday patients will be allowed to designate one visitor for their hospital stay, Southeastern announced Thursday. The designated visitor will be allowed to visit a maximum of two hours per day. Patients who require additional, special assistance — with physician approval — may be allowed two visitors per day for up to 24 hours per day.

Exceptions will be made for laboring, pediatric and NICU patients, and patients who are receiving end-of-life care.

The visitation policy changes are a result of Southeastern hearing the concerns of patients and their family members about a lack of visitation privileges, said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and chief operating officer.

“We reviewed emerging best practices around hospital visitation amid a pandemic,” Cox said. “We are confident our new policy balances patient/family needs while protecting everyone against community spread.”

Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to Southeastern. All visitors must be at least 18 years of age. Individuals who are over the age of 65 or pregnant are discouraged from visiting. Visitors must present valid photo identification, pass daily screenings to include temperature checks, and not have a compromised immune system. Each visitor will be required to sign a visitor agreement form acknowledging an understanding of exposure risks and declaring he or she has not contracted COVID-19 or have been exposed within the past two weeks.

Visitors of patients who are COVID-19 positive will be required to wear full personal protective equipment, which will be provided by the medical center, before entering the patient’s room.

“Our revised visitation policy speaks to our commitment to ensuring that we provide the best healing environment for our patients and that their loved ones can provide the emotional support needed to ensure a quick and full recovery,” said Patrick Ebri, UNC Heath Southeastern vice president and chief engagement officer.

Family and friends who are unable to visit are encouraged to contact their loved ones through telephone calls. Video calls may be arranged by appointment through Patient Relations.

Concerns or questions may be directed to UNC Health Southeastern Guest Services at 910-671-5592.

Southeastern Health, now UNC Health Southeastern, began allowing one visitor for patients having procedures at the hospital and The Surgery Center on June 15. Only one emergency department visitor was allowed to remain with a patient for the duration of the patient’s time in the department. And laboring mothers were allowed only one support person. Clinics and Gibson Cancer Center were restricting visitors except under extreme circumstances.

In mid-March of 2020, the health care system changed its visitation policy in order to make it consistent with other leading health care organizations across the country and in North Carolina. What was then called Southeastern Health also canceled all elective surgeries and procedures at that time. Southeastern has since begun offering the surgeries and procedures.

At that time, Southeastern Health instituted health screenings for all visitors. Only two visitors, ages 18 and older with valid identification, were allowed per patient in the hospital from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Emergency Department patients were allowed one visitor, ages 18 and over, with valid ID.