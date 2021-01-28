It isn’t wrong to share pain, struggles with God and with others

Whenever we are in a place where we feel saddened, overwhelmed, or discouraged we automatically feel like we have to keep it bottled up inside. That we are only supposed to verbalize the good things in our lives and keep the painful parts silent. That since Christian’s are supposed to have joy, we must be doing something wrong if we are feeling things that are negative, but that’s not the truth and that’s not what scripture teaches.

Look at what David said in Psalm 6:6-7.

“6 I am worn out from my groaning. All night long I flood my bed with weeping and drench my couch with tears.

7 My eyes grow weak with sorrow; they fail because of all my foes.”

Psalms is the largest book in scripture, and one of the reasons is because it’s filled not just with praises and rejoicing, but also because it is filled with pain, sorrow, agony and struggles.

Being honest about the painful things we are feeling is just as much a part of walking in faith as praise. We are honest with the painful parts not just to complain about our circumstances but so we can entrust them to God and be strengthened and encouraged by others as well. We can’t get help if we are hiding.

One of my favorite examples is that even Jesus, who had a perfect relationship with God, felt these things too. In Mark 14:34, Jesus states, “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death,” he said to them. “Stay here and keep watch.” Jesus’ sorrow was so strong that it was overwhelming Him even beyond His own strength, and not only did He pray about it, He told His friends and asked them to stay with Him in that time.

Let’s be honest about the painful portions. Let’s share our struggles with others, and bring them before God.

What are the biggest struggles weighing on your heart?

When was the last time you were completely honest about what you were feeling?

Why has kept you from sharing with others?

Have you ever felt like you were less spiritual for hurting?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, Pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]