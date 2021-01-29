UNCP’s online MBA program gets high ranking by publication

My most FAQ has changed recently, from how is retirement going to how are your folks doing.

Gene and Joyce Douglas raised their four children here, moving to Lumberton in 1966, and when my dad retired in 1997 and they settled on Bald Head Island, 100 yards or so from the third tee, they left behind a lot of dear friends. Too many of those dear friends are no longer with us, but when I run into one who is, they invariably ask how my parents are doing.

“Unbelievable,” I say, “for two 86-year-olds. They are living independently and might have lost a step physically, but not when it comes to mental acuity. I am incredibly lucky.”

I think that is sufficient segue to brag on my parents, and as you read this, understand that I have written an estimated 7,000 editorials or columns for The Robesonian, and this is — as far as I can remember — the first devoted wholly to bragging on my folks. You have the option of stopping here.

My father is actually getting his step back. On Jan. 12 he had his left knee replaced, and five days later he walked a couple of miles and today no longer needs the help of a walker. The goal is to return to the golf course, where he typically walks 18 while shooting better than his age.

If you know him, you are not surprised. That’s because my dad excelled at everything he did. Everything.

His father died before my dad was a teenager, but he managed to put himself through UNC’s medical school while also being married and starting a family. After a stint in the Navy, he moved us from Camp Lejeune to Lumberton and established Southeastern Regional Mental Health. He served as its lead psychiatrist for most of the next 31 years, taking a short break in the early 1980s to serve as director of mental health for the state of North Carolina. More than once a former patient of his has told me that “Dr. Douglas literally saved my life.”

I watched as a young child as my father assembled a color television, which was cool because I watched a lot of television. Who builds their own TV?

My father became an accomplished pilot, and one of my favorite memories was in 1979 when he flew me to Chapel Hill to pick up my date for my fraternity’s beach weekend. I scored a lot of style points that day.

My father was a scratch golfer, and the golf course is one of the few places I could hold my own — although the last time I walked 18 I am sure I was in high school.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, he helped put together a group of golfers who succeeded in renovating Pinecrest Country Club, the key piece being the digging of a pond beside No. 13 that provides the water for the irrigation system. I remember him telling me that there was resistance to that effort, and he was told that the pond would not hold water. I know differently as more than a few of my Titleists have gone to a watery grave to the right of No. 13 green.

Dad was a skilled hunter, having pieced together a 30-aught-six that he used to kill big game, and fisherman. There was a boar’s head mounted above our fireplace at our home on Rowland Avenue that my mother just loved. Today my dad tosses back any fish he knows will not be dinner.

My father ran a couple of marathons, but I never made it beyond a 10K. On this, I might have outsmarted him as my knees are still originals.

In my eyes, however, the most impressive thing about my father was and remains his unquestioned integrity. More than anyone I have ever known he understood intuitively the difference between right and wrong. There was very little gray in how he saw things — and I know he is bothered by the direction this country is heading, where wrong is too often right, and there is no accountability.

My mother was his perfect complement. While he provided, she raised us children, providing protection when we needed it, which was often. She not only ran our household, but our home in the Tanglewood community became a gathering spot for all our friends who, without exception, adored her.

She remains a remarkable cook, and her lasagna is probably my favorite meal.

She dominated in mahjong and any card game, especially bridge. No one did a better dinner party.

She is perhaps the most intelligent woman I have ever known, and I can’t imagine a kinder and more nurturing soul.

Gene and Joyce also did the marriage thing pretty well, and although I know there were rough patches, God willing they will celebrate their 67th anniversary on June 2. And again on Aug. 2. It’s a long story, but let’s just say they eloped.

All of what I have written is the best part — and by far. But the next best part is this: I’ve got their genes.