Church of the week

February 4, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair Uncategorized 0

Bethany Christian Fellowship

— Pastor: Rev. Charles P. Locklear

—Address: 307 S. Jones St., Pembroke

—Phone: 910-668-5118

—Service Schedule: Sunday School, 10 a.m.; Morning Worship, 11 a.m.; Wednesday Night Service, 7 p.m.

—Denomination: Southern Baptist

—Congregation: 50

—Established: 2014

—Favorite Scripture: Phillipians 4:13

“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”