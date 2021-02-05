RCC creates Jason Quick Scholarship in honor of fallen Lumberton police officer

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently announced the establishment of a scholarship in honor of a Lumberton police officer who died in the line of duty.
The Jason Quick Scholarship is named for Officer Jason Quick, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while investigating another crash on Interstate 95 on the morning of Dec. 15, 2018. He had served with the Lumberton Police Department for 18 months. He is survived by his wife and two young children.
“We are grateful to offer this scholarship opportunity to Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training Cadets in Officer Quick’s memory. Through the generosity of his family, friends, and RCC, the scholarship recipient will get the financial help he or she needs while honoring Jason’s legacy,” said Rudy Locklear, director of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Criminal Justice Technology Program at RCC.
The scholarship is open to all cadets that are planning to continue their education upon completion of the BLET Academy and will be funded by individual donations from the community and employees of RCC.
“Through providing scholarship opportunities to our students, we maintain our institution’s enduring tradition of educational excellence,” Locklear said
As a result of the tragic accident, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Senate Bill 29, or the “Officer Jason Quick Act.” It increases the penalty for drivers from a Class I felony to a more severe Class F. The Move Over Law requires that drivers either slow down or move into the next available lane when approaching emergency and public service vehicles that are on the side of the road with their lights flashing. This applies to everything from police cruisers to garbage trucks.
“Jason quick, like many other officers, put their life on the line to keep our community safe every day. I’m glad I was able to do my part to help prevent tragedies like what happened to Officer Jason quick in the future,” state Sen. Danny E. Britt said. “I am honored to have been included in this and hope that the scholarship can assist others who choose to serve their communities as Jason did.”
For more information on the Jason Quick Scholarship, contact Rudy Locklear by telephone at 910-272-3480 or via email at [email protected]
Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College.