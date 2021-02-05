Computed tomography program at RCC opens doors for graduates

Computed tomography, better known as CT or computed axial tomography (CAT) scan, is a noninvasive diagnostic procedure designed to obtain advanced images of the body. It also can provide information to the physician about other types of diseases and injuries. The scans can be performed on many regions of the body, including the brain, spine, teeth, abdomen/pelvis, colon, heart, neck and more.

Since it was first introduced 30 years ago, computed tomography has become an important investigative tool for the medical field and an integral part of clinical practice. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the United States government expects employment opportunities for radiologic technologists, magnetic resonance imaging technologists, and CT technologists to grow by 9% between now and 2024. With the people ages 65 and older growing by tens of millions over the next few decades (according to the United States Census Bureau) and with the health care industry growing at impressive rates, the need for technologists will continue to increase.

Robeson Community College is pleased to announce its first class of CT technologists completed the program this past fall.

“Our first CT course has just wrapped up and it couldn’t have gone better. All four of our students passed their finals and have all been offered full-time employment within the field. This shows how the community needs the program to help fill local jobs, and I am excited about the success of future students,” said Mike Edwards, CT lead instructor at RCC.

“An increase in the demand for CT Technologists is due to the growth in the use of CT imaging. We are learning more and more about the advantages computed tomography has over other modalities, specifically how quickly CT exams can be performed,” said Eric Freeman, department chair of Emergency Medical Services & Health Occupations (Continuing Education).

With Robeson County being such a rural area, this addition to a student’s resume makes radiology technologists more versatile and marketable. According to salary.com of Fayetteville, the addition of a CT certificate could earn a technologist an extra $13,000 per year. The cost of the program at RCC is $274 plus books — $182 for registration and $92 for a background and drug check, plus the cost of books. Scholarship opportunities are available at RCC.

Joshua Spivey, a graduate of the course, already has found employment with his new certification.

“This program has already provided me with a full-time job and stability for the future of my family. Enrolling in the CT program at RCC may have been the best decision I have ever made,” Spivey said.

Robeson Community College is making every effort to cater the program to its students.

“A lot of our students will be techs who graduated radiography school, went to work, and are now returning to try and get their CT certification while working in the X-ray field,” Freeman said. “Because of that, we are a hybrid program, offering the majority of our program online, with occasional classroom instruction. We also work with our students to place them in a clinic with a time that works with their schedule if the clinical site doesn’t have a problem with it.”

“We are so excited to now offer advanced modality training at Robeson Community College. In the past, our graduates who wished to continue their education in the radiologic sciences had to do that elsewhere,” said Candice Ward, RCC’s Radiography Program director. “We are ecstatic to be able to retain our radiography graduates here for their advanced modality education. Completing the computed tomography program takes less than six months, but the wealth of opportunities it opens for its graduates is invaluable.”

For more information on the CT program or other Allied Health programs at RCC, go to www.robeson.edu.

Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College.