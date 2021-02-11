We can boldly turn to Jesus for comfort because He knows how we feel

You ever feel like the things going on are just too much for you to handle?

It feels like that to me some days; that the weight of the world and the constant state of conflict that we go through can make living feel more like just existing, or even some days, simply surviving.

People often say things like “I know what you’re going through,” or “I know how you feel,” but even in the most sincere times, it doesn’t feel like that really offers much solace because deep down we don’t think people really do. They may have an idea, but our situations and circumstances are unique. We may all be in the same storm, but that doesn’t mean we all suffer the same damage. But one thing that has always comforted me scripturally is the idea that Jesus endured struggles and trials like we do too. Not that I am glad He suffered, but that He truly not only has compassion for our plight, but also empathy.

Hebrews 14:15 For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are — yet he did not sin. 16 Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.

That scripture shows us that Jesus was tempted, not just inconvenienced, but truly in situations and circumstances that were tearing to Him, but He didn’t let them defeat Him. Sure, He is the Son of God, but the scripture says that He was tempted in the same way we are. He’s been through it. And because He’s been through it, we can approach Him boldly with confidence, not just that He is able to comfort or provide, but in that He truly knows how we feel!

But He doesn’t just show us He is understanding. He shows us that victory is possible.

After talking about difficult conversations with His disciples, Jesus says this in John 16:33, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Jesus shows us that while troubles will be present, victory is also possible. He told us not just for us to acknowledge, but so that we will actually be able to live in peace and with peace. He tells us to take heart, to have courage, be strengthened, because He faced the world we live in and He overcame it. It shows us that the system isn’t rigged. That while it may be difficult, it’s not impossible. That Jesus went through our pain, He understands it, and as we follow Him, He strengthens us so that we can overcome just as He did.

What circumstance have you faced that made you feel like defeat was certain?

When was the last time you truly felt like you were living in Victory?

What example of Jesus gives you the greatest hope and strength?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]