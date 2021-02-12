Applications sought for annual Youth Legislative Assembly

Staff report

RALEIGH — High school students in North Carolina are invited to apply for participation in the annual Youth Legislative Assembly (YLA).

“North Carolina’s Youth Legislative Assembly offers students a unique opportunity to learn firsthand about the legislative process and to develop leadership skills that will help them succeed in life,” Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said in a joint statement. “We are proud to continue this long tradition of helping prepare our state’s future leaders.”

The Legislative Services Office, under the North Carolina General Assembly, is now accepting applications for the conference scheduled for May 1 at the North Carolina General Assembly. Applications will be accepted through April 2. The application can be found online at https://www.ncleg.gov/YLA.

The YLA teaches high school students about the laws governing North Carolina’s residents and the lawmaking process. Students draft, debate and vote on mock legislative bills while developing skills in research, interviewing, group facilitation and policy writing. As the bills are debated, the students get a chance to practice communicating their ideas, opinions and experiences in a team-building environment. At the conclusion of the three-day program, the participants have a better understanding of the lawmaking process and enhanced written and oral communication skills.

The YLA program is open to students in North Carolina who are in good standing at a public, private, charter or home school.

For more information send an email to at [email protected] or call 919-301-1372.