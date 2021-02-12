Applications sought for annual Youth Legislative Assembly

PEMBROKE — Concerned by the risks of playing a contact sport in a pandemic and frustrated by the start-and-stop nature of the season, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team opted out of the remainder of the season, the school announced Monday, 11 months removed from a Peach Belt regular-season conference championship.

But the gym at the English E. Jones Center isn’t completely quiet.

The lesser-heralded, less-successful Lady Braves — who were 1-6 at the time of the men’s team’s announcement — are pressing forward to play out the string, driven simply by the chance to improve.

“We want to play, because we’ve found ourselves in so many situations where we could have been better, we could have done more,” said redshirt sophomore forward Gabby Smith, in her first season at UNCP after transferring from Western Carolina. “And I feel like that is a fuel; we want to play every game that we can, so we can keep getting better, pull out wins like we did (Wednesday) and continue to get that. We don’t want to necessarily reflect on the past; we just want to keep going and keep winning.”

The choice to play paid off Wednesday in a 61-60 overtime win over Augusta, as the Braves earned their second win of the season and handed the Jaguars their first Peach Belt loss after Smith made two game-winning free throws with 1.4 seconds left.

“I think it makes the day off more enjoyable, and I think it’ll make coming to practice Friday more enjoyable,” Lady Braves coach John Haskins said. “And then moving on to another game.”

The women’s team has dealt with many of the same issues as the UNCP men’s team did before stopping its season. The Lady Braves (2-7, 2-6 PBC) have had seven pauses due to COVID-19 protocols, including a 16-day pause at the start of practice and a pause of “five or six days” just before Christmas, Haskins said. Shorter pauses have been caused by testing concerns, including either inconclusive or false-positive results.

“Not only is our offense disjointed at times; this has been a disjointed season,” Haskins said. “”We haven’t had the practice time that we need. We actually haven’t had the conditioning we need. That’s been a big thing, because you practice for day or so, then you take a couple days off, and now all of a sudden you’re practicing, but you’ve got one day to get ready for a game, you’re not going to run the mess of them because you want them fresher for the game.”

But while the women’s team faces the same frustrations that led to the men’s team’s decision to opt out, the Lady Braves are channeling those emotions constructively on the court.

“I feel like it was definitely frustrating, but we’ve got to come back and it makes us stronger,” sophomore guard Alcenia Purnell said. “It’s going to make us want to play even more, and it makes us grateful for the opportunities that we have, because a lot of teams aren’t playing, so every time we get a chance to be on the floor, it’s a good day.”

“The fact that we can bounce back from those off days or misses or quarantines, and come back to create something, that means a lot to me as a player,” Smith said. “Just to be involved with my team, and just to want to be out here and want to play and keep going for it, even though we’ve had unfortunate days off.”

Now the team not only continues playing to try and improve itself, but has a more open gym in which to do so.

“I also see it as the gym’s more open,” Purnell said. “Because volleyball’s in there, the boys are in there, so we can get in and we don’t have to worry about the space being taken up, so we can work our own stuff too, outside of practice.”

The Lady Braves are “on a roll” recently in regards to testing, Haskins said, with four or five straight instances of the entire team testing negative.

“We’ve tested four or five times and everybody’s negative — that’s great, so let’s keep rolling and play it, because you never know when somebody might really have it, or when we might get another false positive and have to shut down for a couple of days,” Haskins said. “Hey, while we’re testing and while we’re getting these negative tests, let’s play as much as we can. That’s a great opportunity.”

And those opportunities are scheduled to include chances to compete against some of the Peach Belt’s best teams. The team’s five remaining scheduled games include No. 2 Lander and a rematch with Augusta. The Braves host USC Aiken Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

“(We’ll) just do the best we can; just play as hard as we can, play as well as can, and get better as a team and get used to playing with each other,” Haskins said. “That’s the biggest thing to me. … I’m here to play games and compete, and get better. And hopefully get a win like we did (Wednesday).”

UNCP will almost certainly not qualify for a PBC Tournament berth, with only the top four in the conference qualifying in a format unique to this season, and the Braves currently sitting 10th in the 12-team league. But the team hopes any improvement it gains as it plays the final two weeks of the season will carry over into next season as well; the entire team is expected to be back for the 2021-22 campaign, as the NCAA has allowed an extra year of eligibility for all winter-sport athletes competing this season.

“And we talk about that all the time, just getting better,” Haskins said. “Just getting better for this season, getting better for next season; we’ve got this whole team coming back. So we’re a good young team, and I feel like this is an opportunity for us to get better, and get some experience playing together too.

“So I think all those things, and from my perspective, we’re a young team and we need to play games. Regardless of what our record is. … We’ve got a very young, fairly-inexperienced team, and I just felt like we need to play, and they agreed wholeheartedly.”