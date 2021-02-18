As children of God, your words have value and power

When is the last time you thought of your words as valuable?

We often think certain people’s words have more value because of their status, like people who have achieved success, fame, or notoriety. Their quotes on a shirt, cup, bookmark, pillow, or sticker suddenly add great value.

We often think these words are only important because the people saying them reached a certain place, but if a random cousin or someone in line at Walmart said them, we would just brush them off as insignificant. We not only discount the words of others, but if we are honest, we discount the value of our words as well. We think that our words somehow have less importance because we don’t have a certain recognition.

On social media platforms there are certain indicators of “importance.” Number of followers, little blue check marks, and words like “verified” show that by people’s perceptions, some people’s words are worth more than others as well.

If you know Jesus and God has a place in your heart and life then not only are your words important, but they are needed and valuable. We will take notes on a Sunday or highlight important phrases in a book, but ignore the things God is showing us as individuals.

In Jeremiah 30:2, God says this to His prophet: “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘Write in a book all the words I have spoken to you.’”

Now you may think that just qualifies for prophets and Biblical heroes, but the same God that spoke to Jeremiah speaks to us, and we shouldn’t ignore the important lessons God reveals to our hearts. In reality we have more access to the Holy Spirit of God than the prophets that came before us, and the lessons we learn and the words God gives us can not only impact our lives but can be invaluable in us being prepared to give comfort and wisdom to others when they are in need.

“Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” – Proverbs 16:24.

The wise and kind words of people that know me and love me have often meant far more to me than quotes of celebrities or people with blue check marks. There have been times I’ve known with all certainty that God was using their voice to speak to me and was exactly what I needed, and I’m sure your words carry that same weight.

Recognize the value and power of your words, especially when you are in a right relationship with God.

Keep a journal. Review the things you’ve heard and learned from God. It will help you grow personally but also better equip you to love and minister to others when they need it.

What’s been the most important thing someone said to you?

Has there been a time God showed you something for someone else?

What’s the most important lesson God has shown you through His word?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]