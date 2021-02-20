Robeson Community College Financial Aid Office is here for you

An education at Robeson Community College can be one of the most valuable investments students can make in their lifetime. Helping you with that investment is RCC’s Financial Aid Office. Administrators at RCC believe attending college should not be limited by a family’s financial resources and the Financial Aid Office is here to help students find ways to finance their education.

Any student enrolled at RCC who is earning a degree can apply for financial aid. All aid that RCC students receive is provided by grants and scholarship programs, which do not have to be repaid.

“We are proud to say that our students can graduate debt-free, as we do not participate in the Federal Student Loan Program,” said Zilma Lopes, director of Financial Aid & Veteran Services.

Any United States citizen or eligible noncitizen who has financial needs and is enrolled in an eligible degree or certificate program at RCC may qualify for financial aid. Lopes encourages all students to apply for financial aid whether or not they think they may be qualified.

The first step in applying for financial aid at RCC is completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, also known as FAFSA. Completing this form has been significantly simplified over the past few years and is now more user-friendly. One of the newer features is the IRS Data Retrieval Tool. This tool is available on the FAFSA and automatically transfers your and/or your parent’s tax information directly from the IRS into your FAFSA. This will eliminate any confusion about what tax information you need to enter and where or how to enter it.

“There are videos on the RCC financial aid webpage that will walk you through exactly how to use the IRS Data Retrieval tool and complete the FAFSA. However, my staff and I are happy to assist students with completing their FAFSAs,” Lopes said.

“Also, coming soon, we will be launching an online appointment booking portal where students and visitors can schedule appointments whether in-person or virtually for assistance on completing FAFSAs, financial aid advising, and much, much more,” Lopes added.

The 2021-2022 FAFSA form is available now for students interested in attending RCC next fall.

“Although the fall semester begins in August, it is imperative to file your FAFSA early as certain funds are limited and awarded on a first-come, first served basis. The priority deadline for RCC students to have their financial aid completed and processed is July 1, 2021,” Lopes said.

The cost for a two-year degree at RCC varies on the different programs available. Without scholarships or aid, the average price is $2,432 plus an average cost of $1,400 for books and supplies. For the Fall 2020 semester, RCC’s Financial Aid Department disbursed about $152,000 in scholarships and an additional $388,000 in COVID-19 emergency aid and scholarships, and 1,397 students received some form of financial aid for the Fall 2020 semester. Most of the money dispensed go to students seeking a degree. However, continuing education has recently welcomed several new scholarships for their students.

In addition to assisting students with the cost of their education, the Financial Aid Department is doing its part to protect students from COVID by streamlining their processes to make students’ experience easier and safer. The department is converting all financial aid forms into electronic documents that can quickly be completed online or even through a smart mobile phone.

“Our office is committed to removing barriers to financial aid resources & services. One way we are doing so is by making financial aid more accessible by converting all of our forms to an online format,” Lopes said. “This is extremely important, especially during this pandemic, where the world is practicing social distancing, staying home when possible, and face-to-face interactions have moved to web sessions.”

Lopes encourages students to take an active role in managing their financial aid by monitoring their student emails, the financial aid website, their Self-Service Student portal, and follow the financial aid Facebook page.

“We are truly dedicated to seeing our students succeed in their educational goals and will do what we can to remove financial barriers to education. We want students to know that our doors are always open, and we welcome all questions, comments, and requests for assistance,” Lopes said.

Determination of who gets scholarships is made by various parties, such as the Financial Aid Committee, the RCC Foundation Office, individual program departments, state agencies, and/or external scholarship donors & organizations, and the Financial Aid Office.

For more information on financial aid at RCC, go to www.robeson.edu/fa or to begin filling out your FAFSA, go to www.fafsa.gov.

Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College.