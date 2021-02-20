The newly constructed Burn Building endured its first Southeast Fire Rescue College and Law Enforcement Expo, held each year by Robeson Community College. This year more than 400 fire and rescue personnel participated.

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently held its 47th annual Southeast Fire Rescue College and Law Enforcement Expo.

Fire personnel and rescue squad members throughout the state attended the four-day event that was held at several locations in Robeson County.

“A highly trained and educated public safety force is crucial for our region,” said Melissa Singler, president of RCC. “Robeson Community College is honored to host the annual fire college in partnership with the Southeast Fire /Rescue College Law Enforcement Expo.”

The Fire and Law Enforcement Expo is held in partnership with the Southeast Fire and Rescue College Committee and RCC. What started in 1947 as a small expo has since grown into a four-day event. This year, more than 400 students attended the expo, down from last year’s numbers due to COVID-19 concerns. The committee, which is made up of public safety professionals from the county, assists with funding and staffing during the event. Additional funding comes from The Lumberton Tourism Bureau.

“The SEFRC did an excellent job organizing this event. We provided a safe learning environment for the more than 400 fire, rescue, law enforcement members who attended this year’s event despite the pandemic. We are already looking forward to next year’s event,” Singler said.

The college and SEFRCC met several times before the event took place to discuss COVID restrictions. Students were provided face masks and hand sanitizer upon checking into the expo, and larger classrooms were used to allow for social distancing. The vendor area was set up as one way in, with multiple exits. Instructors were told to enforce all rules concerning COVID.

“The 2021 Southeast Fire Rescue College presented many challenges this year. Between COVID restrictions, rain and cold temperatures, our instructors and students prevailed. Their dedication to training, adapting to the weather, and keeping one another safe, made this year a success,” said Robert Ivey, RCC’s Fire and Rescue Training coordinator. “I am grateful to all the students who attended this year, and I hope to see them again next year.”

Students who attend the expo are primarily firefighters and rescue squad members working on either their firefighter or technical rescuer certification. Other specialized classes were offered to further the student’s experience and certification levels.

According to Ivey, the most popular course at the expo is Technical Rescuer Machinery and Agricultural Rescue. This course is designed to provide rescue personnel with the information and skills needed to obtain Technical Rescuer Certification. This includes basic and advanced rescue courses in vehicle rescue, ropes, trench, structural collapse, confined space, wilderness rescue, water rescue, machinery and agriculture. Other popular courses include Advanced Forcible Entry Tactics and Emergency Vehicle Driver.

For more information on RCC’s Fire Rescue Training courses, go to www.robeson.edu/fireedu.

Maureen Metzger is a Public Information assciate at Robeson Community College.