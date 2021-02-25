Church of the week

Do you ever feel like you are constantly tired? That you get just enough of a break not to completely fall apart, but not enough to feel refreshed?

This past weekend was a long one for me. Home repair all Saturday, church Sunday morning, and then leaving straight from gathering with the church Sunday morning to DJing a wedding. The ceremony was in the woods and the reception was in a facility a couple football fields away. Hiking back and forth loading and unloading sound equipment, my body was spent. As I made my way to bed Sunday night I was achy, mentally drained, and my joints audibly popping.

As I laid down, my wife said, “You know, your body heals when you rest.”

As someone who doesn’t rest enough, I totally understood her point. Rest is important. It’s not only important for us and our bodies, but God shows us that rest is important for our souls.

Have you ever thought about the fact that in the Ten Commandments, God chose to include a day of rest as worthy of a spot in that list? God gave us 10 instructions to encompass all that God desires and requires for His people, and that our rest deserved our focused attention.

8 “Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. 9 Six days you shall labor, and do all your work, 10 but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work, you, or your son, or your daughter, your male servant, or your female servant, or your livestock, or the sojourner who is within your gates. 11 For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day. Therefore the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy. — Exodus 20

Rest isn’t just helpful, rest is holy. Think about it. Even Jesus took naps. But in church life, so often we don’t leave room for rest. We squeeze as much as we can into a Sunday, and then end up more tired than we started out with. Doing the work of the Lord is important. Gathering together is important. But if we do all the busy things, but don’t actually take time to rest in God, we aren’t being obedient. God wants worship, He wants ministry, but He also wants us to rest in Him.

23 One Sabbath he was going through the grainfields, and as they made their way, his disciples began to pluck heads of grain. 24 And the Pharisees were saying to him, “Look, why are they doing what is not lawful on the Sabbath?” 25 And he said to them, “Have you never read what David did, when he was in need and was hungry, he and those who were with him: 26 how he entered the house of God, in the time of Abiathar the high priest, and ate the bread of the Presence, which it is not lawful for any but the priests to eat, and also gave it to those who were with him?” 27 And he said to them, “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. 28 So the Son of Man is lord even of the Sabbath.” — Mark 2.

God created a day and requirement for rest because He knows we need it. He is a loving parent that knows the needs of His children. Taking time to rest, and rest in Him, will not only bring us healing, but bring us closer to holiness.

Are you getting enough rest?

Are you giving God busy work instead of what He actually asks of you?

What do you do to treat the Sabbath as something special?