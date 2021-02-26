Daughters of the American Revolution name Lumberton High senior its Good Citizen for 2020-2021.

Lorie Locklear pins her daughter, Jada Brooke Allen, who was named the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for 2020-2021. Allen is a senior at Lumberton High School. Courtesy photo

LUMBERTON — Jada Brooke Allen recently was named the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for 2020-2021.

The honor was presented to the Lumberton High School senior by the Colonel Thomas Robeson Chapter of the DAR on Tuesday.

The annual award is given by nearly every chapter in the national society. It is intended to honor and reward one senior student at a high school for outstanding display of the qualities of good citizenship, specifically dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Several chapter members and Allen’s family members, including her mother, Lorie Locklear, attended the announcement, along with Principal Larry Brooks and guidance counselor Deborah Stone, who assisted chapter members.

It is traditional for the mother of the recipient to present the DAR Good Citizen pin to the student. The Good Citizen also receives a certificate and a wallet card.

As most candidates for the honor have similar past achievements, the chosen Good Citizen is asked to tell chapter members his or her plans for the future. Allen plans to attend college to major in the health science premedical school track, with the goal to become a psychiatrist and to return to Robeson County to work in mental health and addiction issues.