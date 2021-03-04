It is important to bring your pain to God, not suffer alone

It’s been a hard season for a lot of people. Mental health and spiritual health are suffering in people all across the world. But even though it’s frequent, many people feel like they are isolated in its effects.

Have you ever felt guilty for just being overwhelmed or discouraged by what is going on around you? Like maybe you aren’t spiritual enough because you feel burdened? Not only is that feeling normal, but it’s also a lie. Depression, sadness, and discouragement don’t discount your spiritual well-being. Don’t let sadness or discouragement birth doubt in your heart about where you stand with God.

My favorite proof and encouragement in this is what Jesus faced as he was approaching the cross. He knew what was coming, and even though He had the most perfect relationship with God anyone to walk this Earth has ever had, He was still overwhelmed and discouraged.

32 They went to a place called Gethsemane, and Jesus said to his disciples, “Sit here while I pray.” 33 He took Peter, James and John along with him, and he began to be deeply distressed and troubled.

34 “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death,” he said to them. “Stay here and keep watch.”

35 Going a little farther, he fell to the ground and prayed that if possible the hour might pass from him. 36“Abba, Father,” he said, “everything is possible for you. Take this cup from me. Yet not what I will, but what you will.” — Mark 14

Jesus was obeying God’s will. He had done everything He was called to do. But His soul was “Overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death.” Jesus’ sorrow didn’t mean He was defective or disobedient, it was just the reality of His circumstances. The same is true for you. But notice what Jesus did, He brought His friends with Him. He asked for them to stay with Him. Even though Jesus had a perfect relationship with God, Jesus asked for His friends to stay with Him. So many people have the attitude of “I’m fine with just me and God.” Even Jesus didn’t operate that way. Yes, His friends were terrible. Yes, they fell asleep on Him. Yes, that was frustrating. But He still brought them together.

Not only did He bring His friends, He deliberately reached out to His Father in prayer. He not only brought His friends, but He went to His Father. We also have the tendency to ignore this portion too. We either isolate ourselves, or only rely on our friends, and then ignore God. So here’s a few things:

1. Feeling overwhelmed, sorrowful, depressed, or sad isn’t wrong.

2. Bringing your community in to support you is important.

3. Bringing not just your needs, but also your pain to God is important.

What’s the biggest thing overwhelming you right now?

Who do you have that can support and encourage you?

How often do you truly bring your pain before God?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]