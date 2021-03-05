RCC offers adults programs to improve their education

Robeson Community College believes “A Better Career Begins with the First Step.”

With that in mind, RCC offers adults the ability to improve their education. The College and Career Readiness Program consists of six targeted programs designed to improve students’ reading, writing, functional mathematics and communication skills to better achieve their goals in life. The program is designed for flexibility so students can take classes without disrupting their work schedules. All courses are offered during the day and evening in various locations throughout Robeson County.

The six programs that are offered at C&CR include Adult High School, High School Equivalency, Family Literacy, Adult Basic Education, English as a Second Language, and Adult Basic Education Transition. Each program allows students to better their ability to become successful individuals.

Robeson Community College offers the programs both in-person and distant learning opportunities.

“We have seen a better outcome for those students who opt for the in-person method and take advantage of having the instructor on hand to answer any questions they may have immediately,” said James Mitchell, interim assistant vice president of C&CR. “The college has made laptops available to students who are enrolled in an approved online program and are checked out to students on a case-by-case basis.”

According to data from the 2019 American Community Survey by the Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, 23% of Robeson County residents do not have a high school diploma, and 8% speak another language other than English in their homes.

Participation in the Adult High School will grant students an opportunity to earn a high school diploma and become eligible to receive a Career Readiness Certificate. The student can then enroll in Continuing Education or Curriculum Courses.

All of the C&CR programs offered at RCC are free and available for anyone 18 years or older. Instructors for the courses come from diverse backgrounds and include retired school teachers and teachers who have transitioned to adult education.

The High School Equivalency program at RCC prepares students to successfully pass the HiSET and GED, two of the three nationally recognized high school equivalency exams. Passing any one of the assessments will lead to the same High School Equivalency Diploma issued by the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges.

The length of the program varies from student to student. Before enrollment, and during a mandatory orientation, students must take a state approved diagnostic test to be placed into a program properly. The college will apply any high school credit that may transfer into its program, thus giving an accurate snapshot of where a student is at the time of enrollment.

Robeson Community College’s Family Literacy program provides child care services for parents while enrolled in a C&CR course. This opportunity allows parents to remain responsible caregivers yet manage their studies toward a high school diploma. The Family Literacy program provides a learning environment not just for parents but also for their children. While parents are working toward finishing their high school courses, their child is learning his/her colors, numbers, and appropriate social skills so he or she will be ready for school.

The Adult Basic Education content offers reachable educational opportunities and transitions to Adult High School or High School Equivalency programs. While enrolled in this program, English language learners will acquire language skills needed for their personal, social, academic and career goals.

Adult Basic Education Transition is committed to promoting educational and life skills opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. The program goals are to help individuals acquire the necessary skills and abilities needed to become more independent and self-directed and meet and manage the community, social, work and personal adult responsibilities. Adult Basic Education Transition offers attainable educational opportunities and potential transition to the Adult High School or High School Equivalency program and workforce preparation activities.

Before entering the C&CR Program, potential students must attend orientation and take the CASAS placement test. Placement testing helps determine a potential student’s academic needs and abilities, so the college can place them in classes at the appropriate level.

Once a student completes the AHS or HSE, they will be credentialed to enroll at many community colleges or universities.

Students completing any one of the six programs will go through a graduation ceremony in June.

“I often tell people that I work for the month of June,” Mitchell said. “Seeing people realize they’ve achieved one of their goals is truly inspiring. Some are the first in their family to graduate high school, and this accomplishment can represent a new narrative for an entire family.”

For more information on any of the College and Career Readiness programs, call 910-272-3607.

Maureen A. Metzger is the Public Information associate at Robeson Community College.