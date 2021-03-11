Church of the week

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church

— Pastor: Rev. C.J. Ross

— Address: 668 W. McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls

— Telephone: 910-865-4701

— Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.; first, second, third and fifth Sunday, Worship Service, 11 a.m.; and Wednesday, Prayer Service and Bible Study, 7 p.m.

— Congregation: 250

— Denomination: Baptist

— Established: 1874

— Favorite scripture: Luke 12:48

“But he that knew not and did commit things worthy of stripes shall be beaten with few stripes. For unto whomsoever much is given of him shall be much required and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.”