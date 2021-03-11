Ensure what biblical message is shared is accurate, true

You ever have that experience where you are super hungry, you are in a rush, you go through a drive-through, place your order, and with my family there’s five of us, so it’s usually a large order. Get your food, make it a mile away from the restaurant and realize your order is wrong. Maybe something’s missing, or maybe they added extra pickles when you asked for none. You’re frustrated, disappointed, maybe a little angry, but you don’t have time to go get back in line so you just go on with your unhappy meal.

It’s a frustrating experience, but the alternative is also kind of frustrating. When you are handed your food, you also don’t wanna be the person who sits there and sorts through the bag examining the contents before you move forward one inch. The person at the drive-through looking at you moderately offended while the people in the cars behind you are getting impatient and probably honking. But it’s this conflict of checking it or not, and oftentimes we will take the risk of it being wrong over the awkwardness of examining it.

There is a similar conflict when it comes to checking things spiritually, but one that carries much weightier consequences than just someone forgetting your bacon. Quite often people accept any biblical concept, message, post, or saying without actually checking to see if it’s in the Bible or actually in the context of the Bible in the truth of scripture. But the reality is we have a responsibility to actually examine any content we receive and accept.

1 Thessalonians 5:19: Do not quench the Spirit. 20 Do not despise prophecies, 21 but test everything; hold fast what is good. 22 Abstain from every form of evil.

We have a responsibility not just to trust things based on our biases, preferences, or opinions, but to actually test it if we are going to adhere to it. Anyone can put text on an Instagram post or on a picture or screen. Someone saying something is in the Bible isn’t always a true scenario. My grandma always told me “cleanliness is next to Godliness” was scripture, but you’re not going to find that in there. Because the reality is that scripture, not our opinions or teachings, is what holds the power.

2 Timothy 3:16: All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.

Not only do we have the responsibility to check what we are given, we have the responsibility to make sure what we are giving is correct as well. There is an accountability that comes with teaching the Word of God, and there shouldn’t be any hesitancy to be willing to be held accountable.

James 3:1: Not many of you should become teachers, my fellow believers, because you know that we who teach will be judged more strictly.

Before you take what someone else shares as factual, check it yourself, any Christian faithfully following God should welcome that. Check your pastor’s sermon on Sunday.

Heck, check this article. But also make sure you are checking what you share as well. And I hope your next drive-through experience is great.

What’s something surprising to you that’s in scripture?

What’s something you thought was in the Bible that’s not?

Have you ever been deceived in this way, whether intentionally or unintentionally?

This Sunday School Lesson was written by Hector Miray, pastor of Vertical Church Lumberton. He can be reached at [email protected]